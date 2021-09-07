PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board heard from many disgruntled parents about the mask mandate for public schools during the committee meeting last Thursday.
“I assume that most of those who aren’t ordinarily at these meetings are here to address the question of masking in our schools, and I have been asked to preliminarily tell you that that is not on the agenda for any formal board actions,” said board Solicitor David Young. “It can’t be. We are a political subdivision of the commonwealth and we are duty bound and legally required to abide by the law and the law is the order from the secretary of health in Harrisburg. It is not a matter of local debate, modification, or arguing about it. If there’s to be a forum to discuss this, this isn’t’ that forum. Technically if people are signed up to address the board on this, it’s not on the agenda, the board could dismiss your request and not let you speak, but they’re not going to do that. We’re not going to drag this on all night because it’s nothing this local board has any control over. It is required.”
There was a line outside the administration building doors prior to the meeting, and the conference room was filled with concerned parents. Six of the parents signed up to address the board about the matter of masks, opposing the mandate.
Cynthia Chambers spoke to the board about the Insurance Journal’s article on legal liability, which is an article focused on businesses’ legal liability regarding the decision to require masks or not, which is notably different than a public school board.
She also referred to studies that link mask wearing to dental decay, mouth disease, decreased oxygen levels, poor concentration, and such. She also said an article published about parents of a Gainesville, Florida elementary school sending six masks to be tested after being worn for a day showed the masks to be contaminated with “bacteria, parasites, and fungi, including three with dangerous pathogenic and pneumonia-causing bacteria.”
Chambers said ignoring the “detrimental effects” borders child abuse, and asked why the government was ignoring them.
Julie Roberts told the board she had sent them all emails with “lots of facts and figures.” She said some of them might be relieved the decision on masks was made for them, but she found the mandate to be “government overreach.” She also said the virus conditions here were not the same as in places like Philadelphia and there is not much of the Delta variant here. She also referred to the negative effects of mask wearing in children.
“At the end of the day, these are our kids, and we’re more concerned about the adverse effects of the masks than our kids getting COVID,” Roberts said.
Denise Burkett said parents have been given a dismissive nature so far during the meeting. She said it was hard for the parents to think the board wanted to work with them when the public comment period was dismissed before it began.
Robert Charles said his daughter was thrown out of school last year, claiming it was because she did not want to wear a mask because of her hearing disability. He alleged his daughter was taken out of class and put on the sidewalk, and he was called to come get her. She finished her school year in the PA Charter School, but he signed her back into public school this year. He also referred to the fact there are exemptions in the current mandate for children with hearing impairments.
Bri Ryan read from a press release from Senator Doug Mastriano.
The release states, “Senate Bill 846 would require school districts to develop and promote a plan for parents or guardians to opt-out their child from wearing a face covering or mask. The plan must also state that a child who has been opted-out will not be subject to any harassment or discriminatory treatment.”
This bill was just introduced on Aug. 27, but has not been passed by the senate yet.
Jesse Heckman stated that she is not in favor of the masks, but she wears hers everyday because she works in the schools.
“My child hates masks, obviously, but the alternative is the closing of the schools. It happened a few years ago. That is the worst thing that could happen.. Nobody wants the closing of the schools. So we opt the mask, or do we close the school?” Heckman said.
She said that though people don’t believe Gov. Wolf has the authority for such actions, there are always loopholes as he found a way around the mask mandate. While this is the case, Heckman said the flag is also a symbol that the parents have a right to the decision as Americans.
Parents expressed later in the meeting they felt the school board was dismissive of those who had addressed them during public comment. This was done as an interruption of the meeting and police Chief Matt Conrad, who was present for the meeting, ended up quieting them down, explaining they could not interrupt the meeting.
Following the meeting, school officials sent a letter sent to parents and guardians and also posted it on the school website. Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski, in the letter, said to be in compliance with the order, all students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear a protective mask while in school district buildings. The letter also lists the exceptions to this rule and how to comply under these exceptions.