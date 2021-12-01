PUNXSUTAWNEY — A group of concerned residents gathered to peacefully protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and school mask mandates in Barclay Square earlier this month.
About 30 people protested a few weeks ago, holding signs and discussing current matters related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Protest organizer Joelle Hoffman said she was happy with the outcome because she feels she and the group showed people it’s OK to stand up for something they believe in. She also explained why she decided to arrange the protest against things like a vaccine mandate and the current mask mandate.
“We believe in medical freedom and standing up for the rights of our children,” Hoffman said. “We believe that medical autonomy is our right. Many people are losing their jobs for refusing this vaccine, regardless of their past medical history, personal wishes or religious beliefs. This is crossing an ethical line and we refuse to relinquish our rights.”
She said children are reporting “being segregated in school for not wearing masks,” and are not being instructed by a teacher, but instead are given work to complete on their own.
Hoffman believes in speaking out about such issues because she, and others, feel their freedom is at stake.
“Why are the American people being forced, bribed and shamed into getting a vaccine that has little efficacy behind it? We want long-term data on safety, adverse effects and effectiveness. We deserve that,” Hoffman said.
The goal of the protest, according to Hoffman, was to spread support to her fellow neighbors and show she and others will not back down on their stance. She believes the protest accomplished this.
Hoffman and other protesters held their signs alongside the street and enjoyed mostly positive feedback from passing traffic. She said they were not worried about any negative backlash for the event, as it is their right to express their views.
The group only noticed about five cars that disapproved, but even then they didn’t mind. She said no one with a dissenting viewpoint stopped at the protest, nor did they have any discussions with such people.
“Some people are confused as to why we did this in our small town because they feel that it doesn’t really make a difference, but it does. We are showing one another support and we are showing you that we will not be forced into being vaccinated,” Hoffman said.