PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board, at last Thursday’s committee meeting, began discussions about changing the language of the Health and Safety Plan to allow more students to stay in school rather than having to quarantine following COVID-19 exposure from contact tracing.
The board is planning to have a motion written and prepared to be voted on regarding this topic for the Tuesday evening voting meeting. Leading the discussion on this were Vice President David Wachob, Janey London, and Deneen Evans.
When presented with the Health and Safety Plan in the superintendent’s report, to be reviewed and approved as part of the ESSER grant requirements, Wachob mentioned changes regarding quarantining students and said the board should be considering “how we update our health plan.”
“The CDC does state that for quarantining, if you’re unable to quarantine –and I’m paraphrasing –you should wear a mask for 10 days while around others at home, or public. I would like to see us move in that direction,” Wachob said.
He said that if students are contact traced, but are asymptomatic, they can remain in school. He did not have an opinion on whether the school should require these students to wear masks or not while in their “quarantine period,” but other board members spoke up in favor of the proposal contingent on masks being worn by the affected students.
“I just am not in favor of having healthy kids quarantining any longer,” Wachob said.
Wachob and London both referenced phrasing in the Purchase Line School District Health and Safety Plan, which has already approved language to allow direct contact to remain in school rather than quarantining.
London spoke in favor of the board implementing their own language like this, wanting to reduce the number of students having to be quarantined.
“As I’ve been teaching and seeing the kids getting quarantined just from sitting around them, it is very rare that they do become positive in that environment. From my own personal experience, that’s not from the CDC,” London said.
Wachob said there would have to be stipulations like parents monitor for symptoms, and if the staff identify a student with symptoms they have to be picked up by a guardian. Parents would also still have the option to quarantine their children at home for the 10 days if they wanted to, rather than send their child to school in a mask.
Board Solicitor David Young was concerned about changing the language because of the school’s need to comply with the CDC guidelines for the ESSERs and ARP funds. He was concerned because the plan states, “how will the LEA, to the greatest extent practicable, support prevention and mitigation policies in line with the most up-to-date guidance from the CDC ….”
“To my greatest extent possible sitting here, I am saying that I want students educated. That’s my job sitting here,” London said. “My job sitting here is to make sure those children are educated. The best way to be educated is person-to-person. If you have to wear a mask for five days and get an education, then so be it. You’re getting educated… so to my greatest extent, there it is.”
Wachob said he would type up a motion and send it out to the board ahead of the meeting Tuesday so everyone could see it clearly ahead of voting during the meeting.