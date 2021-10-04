PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District released two new COVID-19 updates last week, reporting two new cases in the elementary school.
The first new case was reported on Monday and occurred on Sept. 20, and is not known to be related to any previous cases. This case occurred in a student who was in contact with other students on Sept. 20, and tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. No students were exposed due to close contact, and no teachers or staff were exposed either.
The second new case was reported on Tuesday, and occurred on Sept. 24, and is also not known to be related to any other cases. This case is a teacher who was in contact with students on Sept. 24 and tested positive for coronavirus and is currently quarantining.
Two students that reside in the same household were exposed due to close contact with the positive individual and are also quarantined. No students or other staff members were exposed at school due to close contact.
In the Brookville Area School District, there were seven active positive cases as of Wednesday.
According to the school district:
In Northside Elementary, there are no active cases, but two were quarantined. There are 99 students attending in-person.
In Pinecreek Elementary, there were three active cases, and 12 quarantined. There are 185 students attending in-person.
In Hickory Grove Elementary, there was one active case, and 17 quarantined. There are 421 students attending in-person.
At the Brookville Area Junior/Senior High School, there were three active cases and six quarantined. There are 571 students attending school in-person.