DuBOIS — After more than an 18-month hiatus, the Reitz Theater in DuBois will reopen beginning this weekend with performances of “The Mousetrap,” an Agatha Christie murder-mystery.
“We have some old faces and some new faces among our cast and they’re all doing a great job,” said “Mousetrap” Director Amanda Braunns. “We are thankful to be the first show to reopen The Reitz Theater.
“It has been so refreshing to get back to work at the theater after months of being dark,” said Braunns. “We were all eager to resume production of this show and to engage our participants and patrons again.”
The murder-mystery will keep the audience guessing throughout and is known for its twist ending; audiences are traditionally asked not to reveal after leaving the theater.
“The news on the radio at Monkswell Manor Guest House relates that a murder has just taken place,” according to “The Mousetrap” plot synopsis. “Mollie and Giles Ralston, the recently-married owners of the once regal estate sitting just outside of London, hardly notice the news. As the blizzard outside worsens, five guests arrive and each one fits the murderer’s description. Everyone, including the Ralstons, is a suspect.”
The cast, in order of their appearance, includes: Laura Chelgren, Dylan Fezell, Garrett Acre, Tracey Dusch, Chuck Johnson, Misti Bruner, Marc Schule and Tom Hibbert.
“I am tremendously excited and proud to be reopening on Friday night,” said Cultural Resources Inc. Board President Lisa T. Rutherford. “Everyone has been working very hard to bring our theater back to life. Although we’ve been ‘dark’ for what feels like such a long time, we have been busy (front and back stage) reorganizing, making improvements to the building, and giving the Reitz a fresh new look for the public to enjoy and feel comfortable. I must give a standing ovation to the cast and crew of ‘Mousetrap’ for staying the course with their tenacity, creativity, and dedication. With all the turmoil going on in the world, it feels great to escape reality for a bit and get lost in the magic of theater. We hope to see you at the Reitz Theater for our grand reopening.”
Performances are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 14, Friday, Oct. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.
“We are excited to be opening after more than 18 months,” said CRI Board Member Andy Benson. “Our cast of ‘The Mousetrap’ is thrilled to be entertaining our patrons, who we hope are just as thrilled to be back in attendance.”
Tickets for the performances are available at www.reitztheater.com, at ACE Hardware in DuBois, or by calling the box office at 814-375-4274. There is general admission seating. The Reitz Theater is located at 36 E. Scribner Ave., downtown DuBois.
CRI and the Reitz Theater will be practicing standard COVID-19 protocols, in accordance with CDC guidelines. All public spaces will be cleaned and sanitized. All patrons, volunteers, and visitors must wear proper face coverings and practice social distancing while inside the facility.