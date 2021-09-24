REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Office is closed to the public because of COVID-19.
The office is closed until Oct. 1 due to borough employees testing positive for COVID-19. After this, the office will remain closed to the public until an undetermined time.
The most recent borough council meeting, which was scheduled for Sept. 21, was also canceled and has yet to be rescheduled.
While the office is closed, the library and tax office will remain open to the public. After Oct. 1, the public can contact the borough office at 814-653-2110 if assistance is needed.
The next regularly scheduled borough council meeting is Oct. 6, and it is unclear at this time if the meeting will take place as scheduled.