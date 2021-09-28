FALLS CREEK — There was both good and bad news about air travel reported at last Friday’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority meeting.
“Let me start out with big picture industry news,” said Southern Airways Chief Commercial Officer Mark Cestari. “As you know, in the early summer, everything was really taking off. We were setting booking and revenue records every single week, as they say, the pent-up demand for travel kicked in. And then around the Fourth of July, as the panic over the Delta variant increased, we saw a leveling off. Then come August, there was a lot of new mask mandates and shutdowns and restrictions, especially in the big cities.”
That’s disappointing news on the industry front from Aug. 15 to Sept. 15, said Cestari. The major airlines, as a group, reported a cancellation rate of about 24 percent of people who had trips planned that they either were refunded or credited.
“Worse than that, about 37 percent of the trips were postponed so someone had a trip planned for Columbus Day weekend, and they have decided not to take it,” said Cestari. “We’re again swimming against a really strong current of lockdown and concern over travel.”
The good news, said Cestari, is that Southern Airways, which is the passenger carrier that serves DuBois Regional Airport, has not seen that percentage of downturn as much as the big airlines have.
“We have been retaining more of our customers than the big guys are,” he said. “And currently we’re flying ... our DuBois load factors are averaging in the high 30s to low 40 percent. And the (Washington) DC load factors are in the low 20s.”
Cestari also explained that the moving of Southern’s flights from Baltimore Washington Airport (BWI) to Washington Dulles Airport (IAD) on June 28 has been negatively impacted in the short-term by several factors.
“The first is everyone was hoping that the feds or the government agencies would go back to their offices after Labor Day and that has not been the case,” said Cestari. “Most are continuing to work remotely. So locals in your neck of the woods, who might be inclined to go see a government agency or go see elected officials, they’re not making those trips and we can’t make them. The other thing is a lot of the big companies in Northern Virginia, big generators of travel, the tech companies, the defense companies, they are also not in their office. So we are not seeing the high-yield day-trip travel that really is critical to making DC work.”
The other issue with DC is that with international travel, which there is a decent demand for in the fall because the weather is good in Europe, there are a lot of restrictions for intra-European travel, such as a mask mandate.
“A lot of those 55 international destinations out of Dulles are not seeing the demand that we had hoped for,” he said. “The last factor is Dulles was the main point of entry during the Afghan evacuation. You probably have all heard in news reports of hundreds and hundreds of people in the Dulles terminal waiting for buses to go to their processing location in the DC area ... pretty much created five, six weeks of chaos within the terminal and a definitely sub-optimal passenger experience. The situation has been rectified and things are pretty much back to normal at Dulles.”
But the reality of the situation, said Cestari, is that the airline doesn’t expect a rebounding in business travel until the first quarter of 2022, at the earliest.
“Even that is a seemingly optimistic view as the twists and turns of the Delta variant ... are growing every day,” he said. “That’s the deck of cards we’re holding right now. We are doing well in terms of pilot retention. We had a new class of pilots start on Tuesday of this week (Sept. 21) with 17 new captains and first officers so we have not had any of the operational issues that some of the big airlines have had because of a lack of pilots and we’re staying very much ahead of that situation.”
System-wide for Southern, the Mid-Atlantic, is off about 10 percent. Hawaiian traffic is off about 20 percent, said Cestari, noting that the long-distance travelers to Hawaii are not coming in the numbers that they were, but that it’s a function of local restrictions.
“The other big news for today is the completion of the United Interline execution, the project we worked on for a year from start to finish,” said Cestari. “I’m very proud of our tech team, that massive undertaking to get everything piped and wired and working.”
As of the beginning of last week, Cestari said travelers can go to united.com and put into anywhere and united.com will generate an itinerary and provide a variety of choices and routings, a variety of fare classes and one ticket, one confirmation number. Travelers can also book that same kind of itinerary on iflysouthern.com and all of the online travel agencies. He said they are getting reports from many of their cities that the United pricing is not on par with American, and he hopes to address that issue with United.