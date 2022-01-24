DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton gave a presentation on the revised Health and Safety Plan at last Thursday’s board work session.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education requires that each school entity create appropriate health and safety plans that will serve as the local guidelines for all instructional and non-instructional school reopening activities. As with all emergency plans, the district will tailor their plans to fit their unique needs in cooperation and consultation with local health agencies.
Benton said the revisions to the plan are very minor. Each board member was given a copy of the plan and it’s available on the district website for public review.
“The first page of our plan, there are not any changes at all,” said Benton. “This is just an overview of the nine categories in which we are required to develop a plan. And then that continues on to page two. And then on page three is the introduction to our health and safety plan. And you will see that this was approved and was effective on July 23 of 2021. There have just been a few changes since then that we would like to include within our plan.”
Page four of the plan provides a reminder of the district’s symptom chart that they ask everyone to conduct the wellness screenings of their children every day prior to arriving on campus, as well as a brief overview of some of the building-specific plans for social-emotional learning and COVID mitigation strategies that they have implemented to date, she said.
On page six, there are the nine components of the plan, with the first item concerning masks.
“You will notice that the only change that we are suggesting at this time is regarding the protective face coverings, that we are strongly encouraging individuals to have a protective face covering, as I’ve sent several letters home to families,” said Benton. “In the event that even if you’re not wearing a mask regularly, if you are going to be working in close proximity with someone, it would be beneficial for you to have a mask in your possession, so you could put that on to reduce the likelihood of exposure and the need to quarantine. So the only change in there, as has been communicated continuously, is the strongly encouraged piece.”
The plan states that protective face coverings within school buildings will not be required unless mandated by the PDE, Centers for Disease Control, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, or unless COVID outbreaks within the school are resulting in multiple temporary building closures.
“At the time that I wrote this plan, we were uncertain as to whether or not the Department of Health would require closures whenever you would meet a certain case threshold within your building,” said Benton. “I am recommending we revise the plan to renew with multiple temporary building closures. We have the option to close our buildings on a temporary basis for deep cleaning. However, there is far less emphasis on doing so, and we feel that we can adequately deep clean our buildings on a daily basis. So that’s the only change there is to eliminate multiples.”
There are no changes in the plan with regard to physical distancing, Category B, said Benton.
Category C, relative to hand washing and respiratory etiquette, there are no recommended changes.
“Item C for contact tracing with isolation and quarantine, since this criteria is changing since what we had originally adopted, I am suggesting that we include, at the bottom of page eight, you’ll see ‘In accordance with the Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines, upon exposure to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 for 15 minutes or more, the student or employee should stay at home unless,’ and this is where the change comes in, ‘exempt by the criteria established by the Pennsylvania Department of Health,’” she said.
There are several guidelines that have been developed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health that would exempt a person from quarantine, and as those continue to change and evolve, this would allow the district to follow those guidelines without having to revise the plan every single month, said Benton.
“Then as we move on to page nine and, again, in relation to the quarantine guidelines, I will read, ‘If a student or staff member has completed,’ and I’m adding in ‘all recommended COVID-19 vaccines,’ removing two weeks prior to the last exposure. That is no longer the criteria, and adding in ‘and remains symptom free, or if the exposed individual has tested positive for COVID-19 within the past three months or 90 days and has recovered, the student or staff member will be excused from quarantine.’ So that is directly from the guidance released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health,” said Benton.
Then with regard to Category F, which is the diagnostic and screening testing, there are no changes.
Category G, efforts to provide vaccinations to school communities, there are no changes.
Category H, appropriate accommodations for students with disabilities with respect to health and safety policies, “we’re recommending no changes,” said Benton. “And category I is coordination with state and local health officials in which we are not recommending any changes there as well.”
“We really feel that the health and safety plan has served us quite well,” said Benton. “We have seen an increase in cases with the delta and then the omicron variants, but ultimately we really have some great strategies in place.”
Director Charlie Watt asked how the professional staff, support staff, are responding to the current environment.
“I think that everyone is concerned,” said Benton. “It’s a tremendous hardship for our staff to try to manage the cases. The quarantine specifically is incredibly time-consuming and would not be completed if it wasn’t for our employees at the school. It’s very difficult for the teachers to try to manage the in-person learning and to provide the distance learning option through Google classroom. We have had a shortage of substitutes, which I communicated to the community as well and requested, if there’s any interest in that. However, increasing our substitute rates has had a positive impact on that, and we have had less vacancies as a result.”
Watt also asked about the morale of staff members.
“I believe that they’re making the best of a very challenging situation. We’re all at our wit’s end,” said Benton. “This is our third school year that we’ve been trying to balance and really prioritize in-person learning, keeping our kids in school, prioritizing the health and safety of everyone, and really monitoring the impact of some very important decisions and how that impacts our community, our economy, the caregivers within our community. So it’s a balancing act that is wearing on everyone, but I’m exceptionally proud at how well we’ve been responding and the resiliency that has been demonstrated by every person.”
“That’s good. I just wanted to make sure that the people that are there every day are okay, that they’re okay with their stress levels ...,” said Watt.
“No, they are stressed,” said Benton.
“Apparently, there’s no major red flags. That’s all I’m asking,” said Watt.
“I really think that everyone is just making the best of every day and doing the best that they can to meet the needs of the students and to keep everyone healthy, safe, and learning in-person, if that is their preference,” said Benton.
The revised Health and Safety Plan will be on the board’s agenda for approval at their regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Administrative Center on Liberty Boulevard.