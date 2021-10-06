DuBOIS — Most of the time when the Sandy Township Swift Water Rescue Team receives a call from 911, Chief Dana Smith said it turns into a recovery effort. But, fortunately, he said, their water rescue call to Treasure Lake on Monday had a positive outcome because brothers did the right thing by wearing life jackets.
“We had a couple of brothers, they were renting a house at Treasure Lake ... and I’m going to guess they’re in their early 40s,” said Smith. “And they were out in a canoe and they were fishing on Treasure Lake, and the canoe flipped. They both went in the water.”
Smith said the men were smart because they were wearing their personal flotation devices, or what most people call plain old orange life jackets.
“Since they were wearing their PFDs, I think, they lived,” said Smith. “If they had not been wearing their PFDs, they most likely would have drowned because from what we can gather from County Control and bystanders ... it took 20 minutes before somebody activated the 911 system.”
Smith, along with other members of the Swift Water Rescue Team, and Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rob Burgeson, who both work in DuBois, responded as quickly to the scene as they could — arriving at the scene about 10 minutes after the 911 call was received at 10:02 a.m.
“By that time, somebody else had paddled out and assisted them to shore,” said Smith. “They were completely spent and totally exhausted, but they had put their PFDs on. And because of that, they lived.”
Burgeson said it’s a good public reminder that wearing a PFD really does save lives.
“And we just had the example here today (Monday) that we might’ve been looking for three bodies because there was a third brother, who probably would have tried to help his brothers in some way,” Smith said. “We would have probably been looking for three bodies instead of helping two extremely tired fellows walk up to the ambulance.”
Smith said although the brothers could swim, the colder water, age, medical conditions, along with being panicked or at least “hyper adrenalized,” would have been a big factor, and it made them exhausted.
“They would have progressed from ‘distressed victims’ to ‘drowning victims,’” he said. “It takes approximately one minute to drown. If you’re in distress, you may need to stretch for, obviously physically fit and be able to break water, but once you start to actively drown, you basically have a minute. And these guys were in PFDs and had stayed in the water for 20 or 30 minutes and they were completely spent. They had tried to swim, they couldn’t get in. The third brother, who was in a kayak close by and wearing a life jacket also, went out and helped them to shore.”
While the men were sitting by the shore of Treasure Lake, “literally exhausted,” Smith said he told them, “Congratulations, you’re alive most likely because you had your life jackets on and you were smart men to do that today. And they were shaking their head like, ‘oh yeah, because even though we had our life jackets on, we’re exhausted.’ They recognized the fact that they were in some real serious trouble.”
Smith thinks the canoe tipped because they may have been leaning in the wrong direction at the same time, causing it to roll over. He said the water wasn’t bitter cold but it’s wasn’t “summer swimming warm” either.
“We were thrilled to get there and find out that they had done the right thing,” said Smith. “And then, likewise, somebody was able to help them. But the difference between that turning out to be a hardly anything call and it being a tragedy of three brothers drowning is simply the fact that they had their life jackets on. That’s what changed everything.”
The brothers also told Smith that they almost made the wrong decision prior to the start of their fishing trip that morning.
“They said, ‘we were just going to throw the life jackets in the canoe with us,’ and then the one guy said, ‘I’m so glad that we didn’t do that because I’m telling you, I couldn’t have gotten that life jacket on in the water and I would have drowned,’” said Smith.
One of the men also is involved with a Scout troop in his hometown, and he told Smith that he is going to tell the Scouts about his harrowing experience.
According to Smith, the man said, “I’ve always preached wear your PFDs. I almost didn’t put it on today because it’s a small lake, there’s not a lot of waves, it’s nice weather. Boy, am I going to talk up the fact that the PFD life jackets are really, really important.’”
Smith said the team did try to recover the canoe with their flat-bottom boat but were unable to find it.