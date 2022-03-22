In the Brockway Cupcake Challenge article published Tuesday, the second place team was incorrectly listed as Allie Cribbs and Lauren Jessup. The actual second place team was eighth graders Maverick Roberts, Maddie Anderson, Roxanne Pentz and Jocelyn Aiello.
