The annual Easter Bake Sale a St. Nicholas Orthodox Church will be held Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. until noon at the church, located at 301 S. State St., DuBois. The date was incorrect in a story published in Tuesday’s edition.
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
News in your inbox
What's Trending
-
Two new restaurants coming to downtown DuBois
-
DuBois City Manager accused of committing over $620,000 in fraudulent transactions
-
St. Marys woman accused of DUI of meth with children in vehicle
-
Falls Creek woman allegedly records, shares phone call without permission
-
DuBois man accused of soliciting prostitution for a friend
-
DuBois solicitor issues statement on charges filed against city manager
-
Rimersburg man debuts new campfire product
-
Punxsutawney man sentenced to state prison for participating in assault
-
DuBois woman charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI
-
Village Peddler celebrates three decades of business in St. Marys