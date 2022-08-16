In last week’s Leader-Vindicator, an article about the Trailblaze Challenge at Cook Forest incorrectly stated that last year’s event raised $40,932 for Make-A-Wish. The actual amount raised was $48,932. We apologize for the error.
Josh Walzak
