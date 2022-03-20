DUNEDIN, Fla. — It's one of the biggest questions of spring training, ironically involving one of the largest people here: Will Oneil Cruz break camp with the Pirates?
Fewer than five games into Pittsburgh's Grapefruit League schedule, it's impossible to predict, manager Derek Shelton insisted before Sunday's game against the Blue Jays at TD Ballpark.
That said, Shelton seemed to indicate that Cruz isn't far away from regular duty.
"Oneil is gonna have an impact on our club this year at some point," Shelton said. "When that is, I don't think any of us know. But the fact that he's gonna play multiple positions and he's continuing to learn to swing the bat, there is development there."
A couple things must happen for Cruz to make the team, starting with more things like what occurred Saturday — when the 6-foot-7 shortstop golfed one over the LECOM Park fence, crushing a pitch that most others would've taken, let alone hit hard.
The Pirates also need to figure out what to do with Kevin Newman (and his $1.95 million salary) and whether there's enough consistency for Cruz on both sides of the ball for him to stick.
Again, time will tell.
Asked Sunday morning to identify anything he still wanted to show management, Cruz demurred. Speaking through translator Mike Gonzalez, Cruz emphasized the need to be consistent more than anything.
"I feel like I've demonstrated a lot," Cruz said, "but I guess I've just got to continue demonstrating."
When word of Cruz's answer got to Shelton, the manager smiled. That's exactly what the Pirates want to hear from Cruz — the confidence and belief he belongs.
"I love that," Shelton said.
Enough to keep Cruz with the big club? Again, too early. The only goal should be for Cruz to have control over his future, to hope the Pirates don't let business get in the way of what could become a really fun story.
If Cruz can play, let him. If he can't, that's OK, too. Develop some more, then come up. But don't let Super 2 status or any of that junk dictate what you do with him roster-wise.
Because as anyone who watched Saturday's game would attest, Cruz is something else. His hot zone is the size of a bed sheet, with plate coverage few can match.
Asked about having such a wide array of pitches he can drive, Cruz extended his massive arms like he was holding a bat, cracked a wide smile and laughed.
"That's where these long arms come into play," Cruz said. "Being able to protect the zone and take care of any area in the zone and making pitchers uncomfortable wherever they throw the ball."
It's exactly what Cruz did against the Tigers, a swing that even seemed to surprise him.
"I'm gonna be honest with you guys," Cruz said. "I don't even know how I hit that."
Versatility talk
Another part of what fans should watch with Cruz involves when he might play another position, like right or center field. Cruz maintains that he wants to stick at shortstop. Shelton said once again that the Pirates will try Cruz in the outfield, although there's no definitive date for that.
But the Pirates' usage of Cruz — their desire to have him play multiple positions — makes more and more sense as times change.
"You're seeing players sign places knowing they're going to play other positions," Shelton said. "The scope of the way we look at position players has changed, and the players realize that."
If Cruz is one of the Pirates' best players — and he very soon he might be — why not try him in multiple positions?
Keller OK
Mitch Keller said he felt fine and planned to play catch a day after taking a line drive off the inside of the left leg Saturday. The ball off the bat of Detroit's Daz Cameron did not get Keller in the kneecap, the pitcher confirmed.
"I'll go as tolerated," Keller said. "I'm going to go out there and play catch [Sunday], see how it feels. I personally don't think any setbacks will happen."
Another interesting nugget from the session involved talk of a new pitch Keller has been working on: a slurve, combining his slider and curveball into one and Keller playing around with arm angles, grips and movement.
It's hardly a finished product, he said, but the numbers he got on it at Tread Athletics — his offseason training facility in North Carolina — were really good. So Keller has continued tinkering with the offering.
"It's so new to me, I'm just trying to tinker with it here and there and find something that I like," Keller said. "I'm just trying to get some consistency with it."