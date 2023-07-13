BROOKVILLE — Appearing in front of the grandstand on Wednesday, July 19, at the 2023 Jefferson County Fair will be country music singer/songwriter Jackson Dean, with special guest Chase McDaniel.
Born in Maryland, Dean is known for his old school, gritty style of country music. Following an early career of local performances in his hometown, Jackson has joined bills with superstar acts like Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn and Brothers Osborne.
Becoming the highest charting country single for a new artist since 2015, Jackson’s Top 10-and-climbing debut, “Don’t Come Lookin’,” has already made waves after being featured on the soundtrack for Netflix’s The Ice Road as well as Paramount Network’s hit series Yellowstone.
Chase McDaniel was raised by his grandparents in Kentucky with traditional family values and old school country music, growing up with the music of George Jones, Johnny Cash and Conway Twitty.
He released his first song, “Relapse,” online garnering more than 2 million streams and his follow-up “Project,” also released without industry hype, had more than 1.2 million streams in the first week.
Tickets for the concert are $10, general grandstand admission, and $25, pit, in addition to the regular $10 gate admission. Concert ticket prices will increase by $5 on Sunday, July 16. More information is available and tickets can be purchased now by visiting the fair’s website, www.jeffcofair.com.