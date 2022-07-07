BROOKVILLE — Justin Lucius Ratzel, 32, and Raven Nichole Jeffrey, 29, both formerly of Brockway, have received lengthy state prison sentences, Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced in a press release Thursday.
Jefferson County Common Pleas Court Judge John Foradora sentenced Jeffrey, on May 18, to 35.5 to 71 years in a state correctional facility and Ratzel, on June 22, to 37 to 85 years in a state correctional facility.
The pair pled guilty to various charges including rape of a child, sexual exploitation of children, child pornography, and criminal conspiracy, according to the press release.
The investigation in this case started with a tip being received that someone had uploaded and transmitted a video containing child pornography via Facebook Messenger. As a result of this tip, Trooper Robert Whyel of the Pennsylvania State Police Northwest Computer Crimes Task Force, was able to identify Ratzel as the person who uploaded and transmitted the video.
During the investigation, Whyel discovered a video which depicted Ratzel engaging in a sexual act with a 5-year-old girl. Further investigation revealed that Jeffrey was present for this event and videotaped it on her cell phone. The investigation also revealed a Facebook “chat” history between Ratzel and Jeffrey in which they fantasized and conspired about perpetrating sex acts on the child. The child was reportedly removed from the home for reasons unrelated to the investigation very shortly after Ratzel and Jeffrey started victimizing her. During the course of his investigation, Whyel identified another juvenile female who later reported that Ratzel performed a sexual act on her as well.
“I cannot begin to tell you how sickening the evidence was in this case,” Burkett said. “The Facebook chat that we unearthed was enough to make a person physically ill. I am so thankful that we were able to ensure that this evil couple will not be able to continue to victimize innocent young children. Judge Foradora’s tough but fair sentence ensures that they will not see the outside of a prison cell for more than 3 and a half decades. I am also very thankful for the hard work, determination and professionalism of Tpr. Robert Whyel and Cpl. Bernard Novak of the Northwest Computer Crimes Task Force as well as Jefferson County Children and Youth Services and Western PA Cares for Kids.”