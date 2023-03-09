BROOKVILLE — Amy L. Covell-Murthy, archaeology collection manager/head of the Section of Anthropology, will present a special program at the upcoming meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 meeting of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology.
Her program will focus on the size, scope, and history of the anthropology collection at Carnegie Museum of Natural History with an emphasis on how care is provided for sacred and sensitive material. Covell-Murthy specializes in compliance, human remains policy, and object storage solutions relating to the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 1990.
The chapter meeting is at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Presbyterian Church Education Building, located at the corner of White and Main streets in Brookville. This event is free and the public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Ken Burkett at (814) 849-0077.