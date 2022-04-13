DISTANT – Fifty-one crosses have been placed along Route 28/66 in Distant as part of local efforts to raise funding for a national memorial for those lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizer James Shilling of New Bethlehem said that the initiative, which kicked off last year, is seeking donations to start the COVID National Tree Memorial.
Sponsorships for the 51 crosses — which consist of one for each state plus one larger cross — are being sold for $40 each to benefit the memorial project.
“These crosses will light at night and shine a light of truth and compassion for all to see and remember the ones we have tragically lost before their time, and those who have cared for them,” according to a press release.
Shilling said the crosses are on display next to Sweet Delights in Distant. The crosses were placed there April 8 and will remain through Easter Sunday, April 17.
The group’s press release notes that the crosses “also represent the health care workers who stood on the front line and have sacrificed mightily to care for the ones we have lost.”
After the cross display ends this weekend, organizers said the display will “hopefully be passed forward to a sponsor group, county to county, or even state to state.”
“Hopefully it will move across the entire country,” they said.
A post on the group’s Facebook page notes that the ultimate goal is to create a tribute memorial to the more than 1 million Americans who have died from COVID-19.
“They will not be forgotten; the goal is to raise funds for a permanent Memorial for them by buying land and planting living trees in their honor,” the post states. “This would also be complimentary to the environment. One living tree can supply enough oxygen for four people every day. And also filter and clean our drinking water.”
The Facebook page, with more information and a link to the group’s GoFundMe donation account, can be found under “National Tree Memorial, Inc.”