TOBY TWP. – A 48-year-old Petrolia woman is facing driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges stemming from an incident on May 5 in Toby Township.
In addition to two counts of DUI, Rebecca L. Jamison was also charged with one count each of violating restrictions on alcohol and failing to keep right.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash in the area of Cherry Run Road at approximately 3:10 p.m. At the scene, a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee was observed on its side along the left side of the roadway. A beer bottle was also observed inside the vehicle.
While speaking with the driver, Jamison, police said an odor of alcohol was detected and Jamison had slurred speech.
Jamison explained that the vehicle belonged to her fiancé and that she was coming from a friend’s house. She also reportedly admitted to having a couple of beers.
Field sobriety tests were not conducted due to the severity of the crash, but a portable breath test came back positive for alcohol, police said.
Jamison was transported to Clarion Hospital by EMS, and she agreed to a blood test. Test results indicated her blood alcohol content to be 0.233 percent.
Charges were filed Oct. 18 by Trooper Dylan Jarrett with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.