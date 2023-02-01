ACROSS
1 Stretches the truth
5 Ferber or Millay
9 Citrus drink
12 By mouth
13 Sky light
14 Grassland
15 Seam, in mining
16 Think about
18 Pew adjunct
20 Stoles
21 Strive to win
22 Gaze at
23 Augurs
26 Rotated
29 Crimson Tide st.
30 Thickening agent
32 Blarney stone locale
34 Masculine principle
36 Garret
38 Less than one
39 Silly comedies
41 Sobs
43 Smoke detector
output
44 Evergreen
45 Twitch
48 Fine
52 Octogenarian (hyph.)
54 London district
55 High sign
56 Ibsen heroine
57 Kramer or Estrada
58 Fabric meas.
59 France, long ago
60 Mathematician —
Descartes
DOWN
1 Guthrie’s genre
2 Soldering tool
3 Commanded
4 Shirt part
5 Show host
6 Exit
7 Montreal turndown
8 Grab the phone
9 “Hawkeye” Pierce
10 Intense
11 Snakes lack them
17 Papas or Cara
19 Simpson kid
22 Hang 10
23 Tampa --
24 Norse king
25 Elcar of “MacGyver”
26 Southwest art colony
27 One, in Dresden
28 Trickle
31 Campbell of country
music
33 Ernie of the PGA
35 Mill fodder
37 One of a pair
40 On the way
42 Artist’s gum
44 Not domesticated
45 PlayStation brand
46 Tramp along
47 Throws in
48 Amazon source
49 Handed-down stories
50 Slender
51 Harness
53 Big extinct bird
Answers: A7