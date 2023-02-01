ACROSS

1 Stretches the truth

5 Ferber or Millay

9 Citrus drink

12 By mouth

13 Sky light

14 Grassland

15 Seam, in mining

16 Think about

18 Pew adjunct

20 Stoles

21 Strive to win

22 Gaze at

23 Augurs

26 Rotated

29 Crimson Tide st.

30 Thickening agent

32 Blarney stone locale

34 Masculine principle

36 Garret

38 Less than one

39 Silly comedies

41 Sobs

43 Smoke detector

output

44 Evergreen

45 Twitch

48 Fine

52 Octogenarian (hyph.)

54 London district

55 High sign

56 Ibsen heroine

57 Kramer or Estrada

58 Fabric meas.

59 France, long ago

60 Mathematician —

Descartes

DOWN

1 Guthrie’s genre

2 Soldering tool

3 Commanded

4 Shirt part

5 Show host

6 Exit

7 Montreal turndown

8 Grab the phone

9 “Hawkeye” Pierce

10 Intense

11 Snakes lack them

17 Papas or Cara

19 Simpson kid

22 Hang 10

23 Tampa --

24 Norse king

25 Elcar of “MacGyver”

26 Southwest art colony

27 One, in Dresden

28 Trickle

31 Campbell of country

music

33 Ernie of the PGA

35 Mill fodder

37 One of a pair

40 On the way

42 Artist’s gum

44 Not domesticated

45 PlayStation brand

46 Tramp along

47 Throws in

48 Amazon source

49 Handed-down stories

50 Slender

51 Harness

53 Big extinct bird

Answers: A7

