OFFENSIVE SIDE
While the overall numbers for the Crusaders might be lower, they’re returning its quarterback from last year, its top two running backs and its leading receiver. Ben Paul threw for 657 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman last season. Noah Cherry heads into his junior campaign as last year’s leading rusher, going for 679 yards on 132 carries and six TDs. Ben Reynolds complimented Cherry in the backfield, with the then-freshman notching 304 yards and five TDs. Tight end Joe Tettis returns for his senior season leading the team last year with 22 receptions for 332 yards and four scores.
DEFENSIVE SIDE
With the aforementioned offensive players also making contributions on defense, they’ll join senior linebacker David Anderson as one of the Elk County Catholic players to watch throughout the season. The defense as a whole will try to improve on last season that saw them play only a single one-score game in the team’s eight contests last year — a 13-12 win in week two to Coudersport.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
After a one-year hiatus — albeit he stayed on as an assistant coach — Tony Gerg takes back control of the program from Nick Werner. That continuity should allow Gerg and assistants to pick up where they left off last year in having a stout running attack. A year of experience will certainly helps those heavy contributors from last year in improving from a 3-5 mark — one that also saw them start the season at 2-0 before injuries and low numbers plagued the team for the rest of the season.