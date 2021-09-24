RIMERSBURG — Coming off a week where it canceled its game due to a player shortage involving injuries, the Elk County Catholic Crusaders football team couldn’t get past halftime in Friday night’s 41-0 loss to Union/A-C Valley.
The game was called at halftime due to a player shortage — reportedly 12 available players after three injuries in the first half — for the Crusaders (1-3), who scratched their home game with Port Allegany last week for the same reason. They’re supposed to visit Brockway next Friday.
Falcon Knights senior Caden Rainey scored three touchdowns from three different directions — rushing, receiving and a 72-yard punt return — while the Falcon Knights also scored two defensive touchdowns on Peter Hardy’s 52-yard interception return and Skyler Roxbury’s pick-six for 60 yards.
Bailey Crissman threw a second TD pass to Dawson Camper while Mikey Card ran for 109 yards on just nine carries.
The Crusaders’ Ben Paul threw four interceptions, completing 6 of 17 passes for 94 yards. Noah Cherry ran for 26 yards on 10 carries.
The Falcon Knights improved to 3-1.