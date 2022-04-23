ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders baseball team took down the Cameron County Red Raiders by a 13-0 final in five innings on Friday afternoon as the Crusaders had 13 hits to go along with its 13 runs.
Tommy Slay was 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs while Joe Tettis was 3-for-4 with three doubles and four RBIs. Dom Zambanini and David Anderson had two hits each as Zambanini had two RBIs.
Crusaders pitchers Ryan Shaffer and Ben Paul allowed just one hit by the Red Raiders on the day — a single with two outs in the top of the fifth by Maddox Baughman.
Shaffer struck out five on the mound while Paul struck out two as Shaffer picked up the win.
Elk County Catholic is back in action on Monday as they host Brookville at 4 p.m.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 13,
CAMERON COUNTY 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Cameron 000 00 — 0
ECC 232 6x — 13
Cameron County—0
Jake Narby 3b-p 3000, Maddox Baughman c 1010, Eastyn Solveson ss 3000, Jesop Farabaugh p-2b 2000, Davin Fowler cf 1000, Treyton Tucker dh-2b-3b 2000, Hayden Brown 1b 2000, Josh Beer rf-lf 2000, Aiden Jones 2b-rf 1000. Totals: 17-0-1-0.
Elk County Catholic—13
Tommy Slay ss 4442, Lance O’Neil rf 4012, Luke Ginther cf 3210, Dom Zambanini 1b 3222, Joe Tettis dh 3134, David Anderson 2b 3120, Colby Nussbaum 3b 1100, Ryan Shaffer p 2000, Ben Paul p 0001, Joe Geci lf 1100, Ben Reynolds lf 0001, Will Wortman cr 0100. Totals: 24-13-13-12.
Errors: Cameron 2, ECC 1. LOB: Cameron 6, ECC 5. 2B: Tettis 3, Anderson. SF: Reynolds. HBP: Fowler (by Shafer); Geci (by Farabaugh).
Pitching
Cameron County: Jesop Farabaugh-3 1/3 IP, 12 H, 12 R, 11 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB; Jake Narby-2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Elk County Catholic: Ryan Shaffer-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Ben Paul-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Shaffer. Losing pitcher: Farabaugh.