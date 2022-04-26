BROCKWAY — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders baseball team took a 4-1 win over Brockway on Tuesday afternoon.
Elk County Catholic (3-5) outhit the Rovers 10-4 on the day with Lance O’Neil, Luke Ginther, Dom Zambanini and David Anderson notching two hits.
The Crusaders were up 1-0 in the first inning after Ginther scored on a passed ball.
Ginther would add an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth and a David Anderson two-RBI single shortly thereafter.
Down 4-0, Brockway (3-8) got on the board in the top of the seventh as Jeremy Swanson hit a sac fly to left to bring home pinch runner Logan Faith. But that would be all the Rovers could get as ECC held on for a 4-1 win.
Joe Tettis and Ben Paul combined to allow just four hits total against the Rovers, with Paul getting the win after Tettis pitched the first three innings of one-hit ball.
Dylan Bash picked up the loss for Brockway, although he struck out six Crusaders in the contest.
Elk County Catholic travels to Otto-Eldred on Thursday while Brockway heads to Curwensville on Friday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 4,
BROCKWAY 1
Score by Innings
B’way 000 000 1 — 1
ECC 100 030 x — 4
Brockway—1
Matthew Brubaker ss 3010, Marcus Bennett cf 4010, Andrew Brubaker c 2000, Ezra Swanson rd 1000, Dylan Bash p 3010, Daniel Shugarts 3b 3000, Chad Young 1b 2000, Logan Faith cr 0100, Dylan Antonuccio 2b 3000, Jeremy Swanson lf 2011, Raiden Craft cr 0000. Totals: 23-1-4-1.
Elk County Catholic—4
Tommy Slay ss 3000, Lance O’Neil rf 4120, Luke Ginther cf 3221, Dom Zambanini 1b 2020, Shawn Geci cr 0000, Joe Tettis dh-p-dh 3000, Wil Wortman cr 0000, David Anderson 2b 3022, Isaac Dellaquila c 2010, Colby Nussbaum ph 1000, Ryan Shaffer 3b 3000, Ben Reynolds lf 3110, Ben Paul p 0000. Totals: 27-4-10-3.
Errors: B’way 1, ECC 1. LOB: B’way 7, ECC 7. SF: J. Swanson. HBP: E. Swanson (by Paul); Slay (by Bash).
Pitching
Brockway: Dylan Bash-6 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB.
Elk County Catholic: Joe Tettis-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Ben Paul-4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Paul. Losing pitcher: Bash.