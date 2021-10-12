NEW BETHLEHEM – Cub Scouts in New Bethlehem are seeking boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade to join in for a year of scouting fun.
The Cub Scouts will host a Nerf Night at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church on Monday, Oct. 18, at 6:30 p.m. Those attending can bring their Nerf guns for the event.
Cub Scouts now offers a full family program for boys and girls. This year’s activities will include camping, nature events, games, archery, BB guns, sling shots and more.
For more information, contact Susan Heschke at (814) 229-3304 or Tamir Skinner at (814) 229-6668.