UNIVERSITY PARK — Malpaso Dance Company will make its Penn State debut with a 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, performance at Eisenhower Auditorium. The young Cuban ensemble is an associate company of Joyce Theater Productions. Since its founding in 2012, the dance company has committed to the collaborative process and boasts a varied repertoire by working with Hubbard Street Dance and various prominent American choreographers, plus proudly supporting Cuban choreographers.
“It is so gratifying to finally bring them here, in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month, to perform in our community for the first time,” said Amy Dupain Vashaw, the center’s audience and program development manager.
The company tours with 11 dancers and is led by its founders — resident choreographer and Artistic Director Osnel Delgado; Executive Director Fernando Sáez; and dancer and co-founder Carrazana.
The program will feature “Lullaby for Insomnia” by Daile Carrazanna; “Woman with Water” by Mats Ek; “Stillness in Bloom” by Aszure Barton; and “Elemental” by Robyn Mineko Williams.
A writer for Palm Beach Daily News wrote, “There is confidence in the dancers’ articulations that is engrossing and worthwhile — a sense that this kind of contemporary approach in exploration and discovery is somehow doing the real work in moving the art form forward.”
Tickets — $39 for an adult, $5 for a University Park student, and $19 for a person 18 and younger — are available for purchase online. Tickets are also available by phone at 814-863-0255 or in person weekdays from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at Eisenhower Auditorium. Visit Malpaso online for more information.