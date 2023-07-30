OFFENSIVE SIDE
The Golden Tide suffered heavy losses to graduation among the skill positions with the departure of All-State quarterback Dan McGarry, running back Chase Irwin and receivers Chris and Nik Fegert. McGarry threw for over 2000 yards and ran for more than 100. The Fegerts were on the receiving end of most of McGarry's passes and Irwin was a big contributor as well. But Curwensville does return Hunter Tkacik (18 catches, 324 yards, 3 TDs), Tyler Dunn (8-93-1) and Andrew Pentz (7-85-3) who combined for 33 receptions and six scores. Dunn and Tkakic are in the mix, along with Dante Lezzer, to take over under center. Also back are starting offensive linemen Trenton Guiher, Matt Shaw, Ethan Siegel and Blaine Witherite. The backfield will feature underclassmen Braden Holland, Brady Dunn and Sam Gustaffson.
DEFENSIVE SIDE
McGarry is also a huge loss on the defensive side of the ball after leading the team with 114 tackles. Irwin was second with 79. Siegel is the leading returning tackler with 74, while Pentz made 44 stops a season ago.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
Curwensville went just 3-7 and lost nearly all of its offensive production to graduation. Breaking in a new QB, after having the position locked down the past four seasons by McGarry, and a new stable of running backs could lead to some early growing pains. But the keys to a successful season will likely depend on how quickly the large group of new starters at the skill positions adapt to their new roles and how effective the core group of returners in the trenches perform.