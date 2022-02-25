The boys District 9 Class A basketball semifinals are set with matchups taking place on Wednesday at times and locations to be determined.
All four semifinalists will be making a trip to the PIAA state tournament.
Top seeded Elk County Catholic will take on No. 5 seed North Clarion as they upset No. 4 Cameron County 61-54. The Crusaders defeated No. 8 Clarion, 51-36, to earn its semifinal birth.
The other half of the bracket saw it go as expected. DuBois Central Catholic — the No. 3 seed — held off a late charge by No. 6 Johnsonburg on Friday night in a 53-47 win.
Number two seed Otto-Eldred then defeated No. 7 Union, 77-64.
Because of that, Otto-Eldred will then play DuBois Central Catholic in the second semifinal matchup with the winner playing the Elk County Catholic/North Clarion winner in the title game — as its date, time and location is also to be decided.