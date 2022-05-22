BROOKVILLE — Here are the results of Friday’s District 9 Class AA Track and Field Championships held at Brookville Area High School.
BOYS
Team Standings and Key
1. Punxsutawney (PX) 80, 2. Brookville (BKV) 77, 3. Kane (K) 71, 4. Redbank Valley (RV) 60, 5. Coudersport (CO) 50, 6. Union/A-C Valley (ACV) 44, 7. Karns City (KC) 36, 8. Cranberry (CR) 33, 9. Johnsonburg (J) 30, 10. DuBois Central Catholic (DCC) 18, 11. Keystone (KY) 15, 12. Moniteau (M) 14, Clarion-Limestone (CL) 13, 14. North Clarion (NC) 5, 15. Otto-Eldred (OE) 4, 15. Elk County Catholic (ECC) 4, 17. Sheffield (SH) 2, 18. Northern Potter (NP) 1, 18. Port Allegany (PA) 1.
100 dash: 1. Ethan Ross (CO), 11.23; 2. Ashton Kahle (RV), 11.24; 3. Jack Pete (BKV) 11.42; 4. Hunter Geer (BKV) 11.45; 5. Brett Dean (PX) 11.50; 6. Brayden Kunselman (BKV) 11.75.
200 dash: 1. Brett Dean (PX) 22.75; 2. Ethan Ross (CO) 22.80; 3. Jack Bell (K) 22.97; 4. Jack Pete (BKV) 23.23; 5. Hunter Geer (BKV) 23.42; 6. Isaac Greenblatt (PX) 23.50.
400 dash: 1. Jack Bell (K) 50.63; 2. Gavyn Ayers (CO) 50.68; 3. Billy Kelly (KC) 53.43; 4. Garrett Bartlebaugh (PX) 53.58; 5. Sam Morganti (ACV) 53.74; 6. River Cramer (PA) 54.42.
800 run: 1. Sylas Fox (CR) 2:00.54; 2. Aaron Myers (J) 2:01.68; 3. Micah Williamson (DCC) 2:02.42; 4. Evan Groce (PX) 2:04.13; 5. Jack Gill (BKV) 2:05.87; 6. Garner McMaster (BKV) 2:06.59.
1,600 run: 1. Kevin Sherry (CO) 4:25.02; 2. Evan Groce (PX) 4:35.60; 3. Micah Williamson (DCC) 4:46.95; 4. Griffin Booher (KC) 4:51.19; 5. Landon Schmader (DCC) 4:51.77; 6. Joseph Lehman (NP) 4:54.29.
3,200 run: 1. Kevin Sherry (CO) 9:39.64; 2. Eli Schreiber (J) 10:13.71; 3. Jon Mishic (K) 10:28.86; 4. Kaine McFarland (NC) 10:32.57; 5. Landon Schmader (DCC) 10:33.10; 6. Calvin Doolittle (BKV) 10:33.75.
110 hurdles: 1. Tyler Elliott (PX) 15.70; 2. Cody Daniels (M) 15.71; 3. Ian Pete (BKV) 15.79; 4. Doug Huffman (ACV) 16.24; 5. Micah Wry (CR) 16.35; 6. Kellan Haines (BKV) 16.84.
300 hurdles: 1. Ian Pete (BKV) 40.42; 2. Tyler Elliott (PX) 42.04; 3. Drew Slaughenhaupt (KY) 42.68; 4. Micah Wry (CR) 42.82; 5. Kellan Haines (BKV) 43.66; 6. Peyton Smith (CL) 43.82.
4x100 relay: 1. Brookville (Brayden Kunselman, Jack Pete, Ian Pete, Hunter Geer), 43.49; 2. Redbank Valley, 44.45; 3. Karns City, 44.89; 4. Keystone, 44.89; 5. Punxsutawney, 44.92; 6. North Clarion, 45.76.
4x400 relay: 1. Brookville (Jack Gill, Cooper Shall, Charlie Krug, Ian Pete), 3:30.63; 2. Kane, 3:31.82; 3. Punxsutawney, 3:33.58; 4. Karns City, 3:39.63; 5. DuBois Central Catholic, 3:42.55; 6. Keystone, 3:43.50.
4x800 relay: 1. Kane (Josh Greville, Justin Mishic, Ethan Illerbrun, Jon Mishic), 8:25.14; 2. Brookville, 8:32.68; 3. Punxsutawney, 8:54.93; 4. Elk County Catholic, 9:00.20; 5. Karns City, 9:08.62; 6. Clarion-Limestone, 9:14.34.
High jump: 1. Hayden Smith (ACV) 6-5; 2. Sam Lundeen (K), 6-3; 3. Cody Daniels (M) 5-11; 4. Jacob Lobaugh (J) 5-9; 5. Lucas McNeal (SH) 5-7; 6. Ray'shene Thomas (OE) 5-7.
Pole vault: 1. Grant Miller (PX) 12-6; 2. Michael Clemmer (PX) 12-0; 3. Scott Finch (CR) 12-0; 4. Dane Wenner (CR) 12-0; 5. Landon Wilson (KC) 11-6; 6. Brock Smith (CL) 11-6.
Long jump: 1. Aiden Ortz (RV) 21-11.25; 2. Sam Lundeen (K) 21-6.25; 3. Ricky Zampogna (K) 21-3.75; 4. Micah Rupp (KC) 20-8; 5. Ray'shene Thomas (OE) 20-1; 6. Josh Greville (K) 20-0.5.
Triple jump: 1. Enoch Aboussou (J) 45-6; 2. Ricky Zampogna (K) 44-3; 3. Joseph Mansfield (RV) 43-1; 4. Bret Wingard (KY) 42-3.75; 5. John Colgan (BKV) 41-2.5; 6. Ray'shene Thomas (OE) 41-1.
Shot put: 1. Dawson Camper (ACV) 49-0.5; 2. Brayden Delp (RV) 48-3.75; 3. Cam Wagner (RV) 47-4.25; 4. Dylan Hajzus (CO) 44-11; 5. Landon Chalmers (ACV) 44-5.75; 6. Matthew Grusky (PX) 42-3.5.
Discus: 1. Landon Chalmers (ACV) 161-4; 2. Cam Wagner (RV) 159-1; 3. Jay Clover (ACV) 136-6; 4. Kolby Barrett (RV) 126-1; 5. Brayden Ross (BKV) 125-1; 6. Matthew Grusky (PX) 124-9.
Javelin: 1. Ryan Hummell (CL) 158-7; 2. Luke Cramer (KC) 148-9; 3. Kevin Pearsall (CR) 142-9; 4. Wyatt Lucas (BKV) 142-5; 5. Colton Shick (RV) 136-11; 6. Kellan Haines (BKV) 135-3.
GIRLS
Team Standings and Key
1. Redbank Valley (RV) 70; 2. Punxsutawney (PX) 65.5; 3. Union/A-C Valley (ACV) 47; 4. DuBois Central Catholic (DCC) 46; 5. Elk County Catholic (ECC) 45; 6. Johnsonburg (J) 38; 7. Karns City (KC) 32.5; 8. Moniteau (M) 30; 9. North Clarion (NC) 28; 10. Cranberry (CR) 26; 11. Brookville (BKV) 25; 12. Oswayo Valley (OV) 22; 13. Clarion-Limestone (CL) 14; 13. Smethport (S) 14; 15. Kane (K) 12; 15. Port Allegany (PA) 12; 17. Otto-Eldred (OE) 10; 18. Northern Potter (NP) 7; 19. Shefffield (SH) 6; 20. Cameron County (CC) 4; 21. Keystone (KY) 2; 21. Coudersport (CO) 2.
100 dash: 1. Baylee Blauser (ACV) 12.80; 2. Laiyla Russell (CR) 12.87; 3. Annasophia Stauffer (J) 13.28; 4. McKenna Martin (KC) 13.35; 5. Claire Clouse (RV) 13.64; 6. Faith Jacob (DCC) 13.76.
200 dash: 1. Mylee Harmon (RV) 25.92; 2. Laiyla Russell (CR) 26.85; 3. Annasophia Stauffer (J) 27.22; 4. Evelyn Lerch (NC) 27.37; 5. Abbi Sell (KY) 27.76; 6. Hope Jacob (DCC) 28.25.
400 dash: 1. Mylee Harmon (RV) 58.73; 2. Faith Jacob (DCC) 1:01.62; 3. Zoe Puhala (DCC) 1:02.09; 4. Jenna Zendron (M) 1:03.18; 5. Macie Popchak (CO) 1:04.97; 6. Kylie Disney (NC) 1:05.28.
800 run: 1. Cheyenne Mehl (OV) 2:23.05; 2. Adria Magnusson (J) 2:27.10; 3. Jordann Hicks (PX) 2:27.78; 4. Madelyn Schmader (DCC) 2:32.20; 5. Mikenna Farabaugh (CC) 2:33.34; 6. Morgan McNaughton (CL) 2:34.14.
1,600 run: 1. Cheyenne Mehl (OV) 5:15.12; 2. Sophia Bille (ECC) 5:27.99; 3. Jenna Gregory (S) 5:29.68; 4. Morgan McNaughton (CL) 5:36.89; 5. Hannah Burgoon (M) 5:39.92; 6. Madelyn Schmader (DCC) 5:45.09.
3,200 run: 1. Grace Neubert (ECC) 11:33.29; 2. Jenna Gregory (S) 11:44.97; 3. Courtney Martin (NP) 12:22.07; 4. Brynn Siegel (NC) 12:38.49; 5. Amy Poole (PX) 12:44.23; 6. Zoe Puhala (DCC) 12:46.86.
100 hurdles: 1. Julie Monnoyer (BKV) 16.78; 2. Rossi McMillen (KC) 16.94; 3. Cora Jekielek (K) 17.53; 4. Alliyah Penick (PA) 17.60; 5. Ady Bell (OE) 17.84; 6. Evelyn Bliss (ACV) 18.23.
300 hurdles: 1. Emalie Best (NC) 49.40; 2. Daniella Farkas (ACV) 49.65; 3. Sami Straub (ECC) 50.74; 4. Cora Jekielek (K) 51.42; 5. Brooke Close (OE) 52.23; 6. Sophia Rooney (DCC) 52.53.
4x100 relay: 1. Karns City (Ashley Fox, Natalie Hess, McKenna Martin, Rossi McMillen), 51.65; 2. Johnsonburg, 52.23; 3. Brookville, 52.30; 4. Redbank Valley 52.58; 5. Cranberry, 52.64; 6. Moniteau, 53.35.
4x400 relay: 1. DuBois Central Catholic (Hope Jacob, Madelyn Schmader, Chloe Benden, Faith Jacob), 4:16.59; 2. Redbank Valley, 4:18.46; 3. Johnsonburg, 4:20.16; 4. Punxsutawney, 4:20.59; 5. North Clarion, 4:23.39; 6. Brookville, 4:24.22.
4x800 relay: 1. Elk County Catholic (Sami Straub, Sophia Bille, Gianna Bille, Grace Neubert), 9:58.48; 2. Punxsutawney, 10:10.23; 3. North Clarion, 10:10.44; 4. DuBois Central Catholic, 10:39.08; 5. Brookville, 11:02.91; 6. Northern Potter, 11:40.97.
High jump: 1. Mylee Harmon (RV) 5-0; 2. Maeve Hanley (PX) 4-10; 2. Hope Jacob (DCC) 4-10; 2. Emily Foster (SH) 4-10; 5. Brooke George (OV) 4-10; 6. Rossi McMillen (KC) 4-8; 6. Samantha Griebel (PX) 4-8.
Pole vault: 1. Claire Henry (RV) 9-6; 2. Alliyah Penick (PA) 8-6; 3. Victoria Pry (M) 8-0; 4. Mackenna Rankin (RV) 8-0; 5. Alyssa Yanek (DCC) 7-0; Chloe Benden (DCC) 7-0.
Long jump: 1. Baylee Blauser (ACV) 17-10; 2. Brooke Kessler (CL) 15-9.25; 3. Ciona Deprano (M) 4. McKenna Martin (KC) 15-5.25; 5. Aubree Lorenzo (CC) 15-4.5; 6. Kierstin Riley (PX) 15-4.25.
Triple jump: 1. Baylee Blauser (ACV) 37-6; 2. Laiyla Russell (CR) 36-5; 3. Laynee Sorbin (BKV) 35-6; 4. Rylee Long (M) 34-4.5; 5. Serrena Conklin (K) 33-7.25; 6. Sami Straub (ECC) 33-6.
Shot put: 1. Rebekah Miller (PX) 36-4; 2. Jael Miller (PX) 35-10.25; 3. Allison Geci (ECC) 33-11.5; 4. Autumn Stewart (M) 33-2.75; 5. Tori Newton (ECC) 32-0; 6. Brenna Armstrong (NC) 31-11.5.
Discus: 1. Mary Grusky (PX) 111-0; 2. Madison Foringer (RV) 106-7; 3. Taylor English (OE) 105-5; 4. Ella Lindberg (J) 103-06; 5. Emma Covert (M) 100-3; 6. Megan Wise (M) 96-7.
Javelin: 1. Mary Grusky (PX) 132-3; 2. Evelyn Bliss (ACV) 128-7; 3. Ashley Fox (KC) 127-9; 4. Alivia Huffman (RV) 120-9; 5. Tori Newton (ECC) 118-6; 6. Ruby Smith (CL) 118-2.