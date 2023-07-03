Dale Hawk, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully. He leaves behind a legacy of love, cherished memories and a profound impact on the lives he touched.
He was born in Rimersburg.
Dale was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Charles Hawk. They shared a special bond that lasted throughout their lives, and Charles's passing left a void in Dale's heart. However, Dale found strength in the presence of his loving family, who survive him, including his wife, June Hawk; their daughters, Tudy Hawk and Rona Farley (Ken); and his younger brother, Jerry Hawk.
He was a pillar of support, always there to lend a helping hand and provide guidance. His wife, June, of 60 years, was his rock, and their partnership was filled with unwavering love and devotion. Dale's daughters, Tudy and Rona, were blessed to have such a caring and nurturing father who instilled in them strong values and a deep sense of family.
His grandsons, Brandon O'Neill (Ania) and Brad Keifrider (Jess); granddaughter, Caitly Farley; and great-grandson, Dean Keifrider brought immense joy to Dale's life. He cherished every moment spent with them, showering them with love, laughter and wisdom. Dale's legacy will continue through the generations that follow, as his family carries forward the values he held dear.
Dale had many passions, but the great outdoors held a special place in his heart. He found solace in hunting, fishing and spending time at his beloved cabin. The friendships he forged there were cherished, and the memories created were priceless. Each year, Dale eagerly anticipated the family fishing trip to Quebec, Canada, where they would reel in delicious walleye and create lifelong memories.
In 2006, he fulfilled a life long dream of taking a three-month-long trip to Alaska.
Faith played a significant role in Dale's life, and he was a devoted member of the Grace United Methodist Church for over 50 years. He shared his deep-rooted spirituality by teaching Sunday school and actively participating in community outreach programs.
Dale's commitment to serving others extended beyond the church, as he dedicated his time and effort to the Hummelstown Lions Club, where he volunteered in distributing medical equipment. Additionally, he was a longstanding member of the Brownstone Masonic Lodge No. 666.
Dale Hawk will forever be remembered for his unwavering love, his zest for life and his commitment to family and community. His gentle spirit, warm smile, and kind heart will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Celebration of life will happen at the discretion of the family.
Memorial contributions can be given in honor of Dale's life to Grace United Methodist Church at 433 East Main St. Hummelstown, PA 17036.