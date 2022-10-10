Dan D. Davis, 72, of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at his home, after a short battle with metastatic melanoma.
Born March 7, 1950 in Dover, Ohio, he was the son of the late George D. and Josephine B. (Britt) Davis.
Dan married Tina Johnston on September 9, 1972.
He graduated from Union High School, Rimersburg, in 1968.
Mr. Davis was employed in the family business, Archway Cookies — Davis Cookie Company Inc., working weekends and summers throughout high school.
He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Mr. Davis later began to work full time in the family business until his retirement.
Dan was known as “Grampy” by all his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. He loved to watch his grandchildren play sports and participate in school activities.
He also enjoyed taking care of things around the house.
His memory will be cherished by his wife, Tina Davis; daughter, Alyssa Hosey and husband, Jon, of Cape Coral, Fla.; son, Justin Davis and wife, Paula, of Rimersburg; four grandchildren, Mackenna Davis, Cole Davis and Luke Davis all of Rimersburg, and Connor Hosey of Cape Coral, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Susan Davis of Shippenville; niece, Marci Boggess and husband, Randy, of Marble; and nephew, Brett Davis of Shippenville and their children.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David G. Davis.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Funeral services will be held privately.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Rimersburg Hose Company, 484 Main St., Rimersburg, PA 16248 and the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, 9562 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For those unable to attend services and wish to send an online condolence to Dan’s family or view a video tribute, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.