Darrell R. Horner Sr., 86, of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born May 21, 1935 in Bela, he was the a son of the late Harry and Dorothy Craig Horner.
He married the love of his life, Marjorie Levier, on February 28, 1959. She preceded him in death just eight days before his passing.
Mr. Horner worked for the Teamsters Union for numerous years, hauling tankers and was also a self-employed truck driver.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army.
Mr. Horner was of the Christian faith.
He enjoyed collecting antique cars and helping his son, Darrell, in his garage.
Mr. Horner loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a huge family man, a very special grandpa and will forever be fondly remembered as Grandpa Horner.
Survivors include his children, Shelley Kriebel and her husband, Rick, of North Carolina, Darrell Horner Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, of Rimersburg, Roxann Horner of Tennessee, Tammy Elder and her husband, Brian, of Tennessee and Lori Gerard and her husband, Timothy, of Rimersburg; 11 grandchildren, Torrey, Ryan, Nick, Justin, Darci, Tiff, Wendi, Matt, Joshua, Jake and Jarrod; 26 great-grandchildren; a brother, Larry Horner and his wife, Sally, of Rimersburg; two sisters, Linda Corbett and her husband, Don, of Bela and Lillian Rettig, also of Bela; and two brothers-in-law, Raymond Charney and Hilton Drayer.
In addition to his parents and loving wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Craig Horner and his wife, Zula; three sisters, Mary Charney, Janet Frazier and her husband, Stanley, and Norma Drayer; and a brother-in-law, Joseph Rettig.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. of Rimersburg.
As per Darrell’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.
A memorial service for Darrell and Marjorie will be held at a later date.
Interment will take place in the Mount Hope Cemetery.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.