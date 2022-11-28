David A. Altman, 71, of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, surrounded by his children.
Born November 5, 1951 in Knox, he was the son of Martha (Claypool) and Charles Altman Sr.
Mr. Altman was a member of the VFW Post No. 7132.
In his younger years, he enjoyed riding his Harley.
He loved hunting, especially bear hunting with his boys.
He enjoyed shooting pool and spending time with his family.
David loved the holidays, especially holiday dinners. He looked forward to teasing and tormenting his grandchildren. He will be lovingly remembered for moaning and groaning.
His memory will be cherished by his sons, Jamie D. Altman and wife, Dana, and Brian D. Altman all of Knox; his daughters, Jennifer L. Smith and husband, Don, of Round Lake, Ill., Amber M. Altman of New Bethlehem and Ashley N. Fox and companion, Shannon Cook, of Climax; his grandchildren, Cody, Brendan, Devan, Isabella, Brian Jr., Brock, Alex, De-Angelo, John II, Mahala, Georgia, Draven and Cooper; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Miles Altman and wife, Patti, of Flagstaff, Ariz., William Altman of Maryland, Derek Altman and wife, Amanda, of St. Petersburg and Mark Altman and wife, Beverly, of Sligo; a sister, Sheryl Donaldson of Sligo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles Altman Jr.; and a grandchild, Cameron.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Rimersburg.
To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.