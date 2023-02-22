David Alan Delp, 74, of New Bethlehem, died on Monday, February 20, 2023 following an accident at his home.
Born August 12, 1948 in Clarion, he was the son of the late David G. and Ruth R. (Riddle) Delp.
Alan was married to Sheila (Gruber). She preceded him in death in 1978. He then married Janet E. (Sherman) on May 3, 1981. She preceded him in death on May 22, 2010.
Mr. Delp served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1974. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War.
He worked as a truck driver and a dispatcher for McCauley Trucking.
He was a member of the Walter W. Craig Post No. 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion, the VFW of New Bethlehem and the Leatherwood Anti-Horse Thieves Association.
Survivors include three children, David (Marcia) Musser of Waterford, Traci (Dennis) Kellar of Hermitage and Alysia Delp of Rochester, N.Y.; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Madelon Callen of Clarion.
In addition to his parents and two wives, he was preceded in death by a son, Jason; a grandson; a brother, John Delp; and two sisters, Avalon Cordell and Vivian Russell.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Leatherwood Church, with the Rev. Bud Davis officiating.
Immediately following the funeral service, the Walter W. Craig Post No. 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.
Interment will be at the Leatherwood Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.
