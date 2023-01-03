David B. Cook, 72, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday evening, December 29, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Born April 9, 1950, in Brick Church, Armstrong County, he was the son of the late Blair and Evelyn (Keeler) Cook.
He worked for Glen-Gery Brick in Summerville until his retirement.
Survivors include a daughter, Tammy Frye and her husband, Chris, of New Bethlehem; a granddaughter, Kloey Chestnut of New Bethlehem; his girlfriend, Pam Songer of New Bethlehem; her three sons, Butch Songer and his wife, Shelly, of Louisiana, Rick Songer and his wife, Ciera and Doug Songer and his wife, Kim, both of New Bethlehem; her eight grandchildren; and two sisters, Elaine Sweet and her husband, Bob, of Brick Church and Diane Cumberledge of Kittanning.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Steffey
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the VFW in New Bethlehem.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.