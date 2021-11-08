David C. Toy, 61, of Ford City, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at UPMC Passavant Hospital
Born February 3, 1960 in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Donald and M. Pauline (Grates) Toy Sr.
Mr. Toy was retired from the Laborers and Iron Workers Union No. 3.
He was a member of the Pattonville VFW, Ford City Eagles and C.U. Club.
Survivors include his two sons, Jeffrey (Gwen) Toy and Travis (Brittney) Toy; six grandchildren, Johnathan, Logan, Zachary, Joseph, Taylor and Miles Toy; two sisters, Kathy (George) Crissman and Lisa Jageman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, David J. Toy Jr. and Keith A. Toy.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home in Kittanning.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021 in the funeral home, with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, with the Rev. Tim Lewis officiating.
Interment will be in the Pine Creek Baptist Cemetery.
