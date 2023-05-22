David Carson Minich, 69, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Born July 20, 1953 in Brookville, he was the son of Robert J. and Dorothy A. (Ortz) Minich.
His paternal grandparents were namesake Carson L. Minich and Faye (McMaster) Minich. His maternal grandparents were David Walter Ortz and Eula (McGee) Ortz. He later married Phyllis (Painter) Ortz.
David married Mabel (Weible) Minich on December 29, 2011. She survives.
Survivors include his mother, Dorothy A. Minich of Mayport; his children, Robert C. Minich of Climax, Kelly (Carl) Smith of Seminole, Jason (Marlene) Rimer of New Bethlehem, James (Nicole) Allenbaugh of Fairmount City and Tammy (Bryan) Allenbaugh of New Bethlehem; four grandchildren, Sara, C.J. and Carson Smith of Seminole and Zachary Laborde of Butler; a brother, Dan Minich of New Bethelehem; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mr. Minich was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
He worked for Toy Drilling, Tionesta Sand and Gravel and had many truck driving positions including Force out of Indiana, and he worked for Truitt’s Backhoe Service. He also, along with his wife, owned a pizza and sandwich shop in Summerville at one time.
David enjoyed farming and had a love for tractors.
He loved westerns and was very vocal about politics.
David loved spending time with his family and had been residing with his wife and son, Robert, in Climax due to health reasons.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Minich.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
The funeral service will follow at 5 p.m., with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.come.