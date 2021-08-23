David F. "Oss" Sherman, 82, of Smithfield, Ohio, passed away Tuesday August 17, 2021, at Valley Hospice Care Center North in Steubenville, Ohio.
Born March 21, 1939 in Brookville, he was the son of the late David V. and Amy (Young) Sherman.
Mr. Sherman served his country as a member of the Army Reserves.
He loved woodworking and ceramics. He had a CB shop and was a great drag racer mechanic.
Mr. Sherman was a retired truck driver who worked for C&K Coal Co.
Survivors include his wife, Gladys M. (Huffman) Sherman, whom he married on March 17, 1962; daughter, Robin (Leonard) Heald of Martins Ferry, Ohio; son, David Scott (Tony) Sherman of New Bethlehem; sister, Barbara Joanna (Jim) Zamperini of Alcola; four grandchildren, David Allen and Darl Shane Sherman, Clayton Elijah Blockson and Roni Lea Sherman; and four great-grandchildren, Gabriel Dwight and Paxton Jacob Sherman and Dillon and Emma Samick.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his half-sister, Margaret Shillings.
A Memorial Service will be held on September 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Hawthorn Calvary United Methodist Church in Hawthorn.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be directed to the Hawthorn Calvary Church, 4024 Main St., Hawthorn, PA 16230.
Arrangements are at the direction of the J.E. Foster Funeral Home in Smithfield, Ohio.