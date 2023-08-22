David L. Thompson, 63, of Sligo, died Monday evening, August 21, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Born January 4, 1960, in Clarion Hospital, he was the son of the late Millard L. Thompson and Shirley J. (Holben) Bowser.
In earlier years, he was an over-the-road truck driver and then worked as a roofer for many years.
David is survived by children that he loved so much, and he cherished the memories, times and years that he had with them: sons, David R.L. Thompson and his significant other, Kim, of Berwick, and Daniel R. Kemery of Girard; daughters, Sarah J. Kemery of New Bethlehem, Anika Shetler and her husband, Jared, of Schellsburg, and Samantha J. Bollinger of Ephrata; a son, Richard Thompson of North Carolina and four grandchildren.
David is also survived by a sister, Tammy Kemery and her husband, Ron, of Rimersburg; a brother, Richard T. Bowser and his wife, Theresa, of Allentown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon J. Thompson in 2021; and a brother, Dennis R. Thompson in 2014.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 25, and from 10 to 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 26, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023, in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.
Interment will follow at the Squirrel Hill Cemetery in Porter Township, Clarion County.
