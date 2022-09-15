David Ryan Hepler, 66, of Ringgold, died suddenly Monday morning, September 5, 2022, due to an automobile accident.
Born November 23, 1955 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Charles Allen and Helen Grace (Cathcart) Hepler.
David enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors.
He was a truck driver for many years for Williamson Trucking Company of Dayton.
Survivors include a daughter, Angie Snyder, her husband, David and their three children; three brothers, Gary Hepler, Gale Hepler and Wray and his wife, Judy; a sister, Jean K. Brosi and her husband, Bill; and several nieces and nephews.
David is also survived by a very special friend, Patti Blose.
There will be no public services.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
