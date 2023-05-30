DAYTON – Residents of Dayton Borough paid tribute to the nation’s fallen and kicked off the community’s 150th anniversary activities at a Memorial Day service held in town square.
The day’s activities started with a parade through town led off by the Armstrong County and Dayton American Legion Post 995 Honor Guards. The parade also included fire trucks from various local departments, as well as numerous classic tractors and cars.
The formal portion of the program started with the singing of the National Anthem by Randy Quinn. The master of ceremonies was Elmer Lightner from Dayton American Legion Post 995.
The keynote speaker for the event was Darlene Smail, who serves as commander of both the Worthington American Legion Post 828 and Armstrong County American Legion. In Smail’s speech, she explained how Memorial Day evolved over the years to its current state. She also stressed that Memorial Day is to recognize those soldiers, sailors and airman who had fallen in the line of duty. Smail spoke of the impact the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C. had on her, and underscored the cost of our freedom. She also talked of the “War Wall” near the Armstrong County Courthouse. Smail told how every name listed on these monuments tells a story of a lost love one.
Lightner reiterated Smail’s comments, saying that freedom is not free. Mr. Lightner next recognized the Dayton American Legion Post essay contest winners to include Section Winner Kat Cribbs.
The sponsor for this year’s flag at town square was the Steffy family who recognized the late World War II veteran family member Elmer Steffy. The Honor Guard closed the remembrance portion of the ceremony with a rifle salute and taps.
Afterwards, Betty Calhoun spoke on behalf of the Dayton Area Local History Society. She gave a short recount of Dayton Borough’s history, starting with its incorporation from parts of Wayne Township in 1873. Calhoun said the name of Dayton was selected from Wayne Township’s namesake General Anthony Wayne, from where he signed an important Native American treaty in Dayton, Ohio.
The day’s formal ceremony was closed with the crowd singing “God Bless American” led by Randy Quinn. Afterwards, the Marshall House was open for visitation, and the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department offered a chicken dinner.