DAYTON – Music, motor sports and more are planned as the Dayton Fair gets ready to begin its weeklong run Aug. 15 in Armstrong County.
This year’s fair runs from Monday, Aug. 15 through Saturday, Aug. 20, with several pre-fair events Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13 and 14.
The fairgrounds will open at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, and at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Daily admission to the fair is $10, with children 2 years of age and younger admitted free.
Grandstand seating for evening shows will open at 5 p.m. each day, while carnival rides will operate no later than 5 p.m. to closing on Monday, 5 p.m. to closing Tuesday through Thursday, and noon until closing on Friday and Saturday.
In addition to this year’s schedule of grandstand shows, the fair will feature daily performances by the Kountry K-9 Dog Show, the High Flying Pages Thrill Show, Andy Rotz Entertainment, Knaptime with Sandman and the Dan & Galla Musical Show, as well as a Mobile Glass Studio.
The Pennsylvania WoodMobile will be on site Thursday, Friday and Saturday, along with Magic Man T.J. Hill, who will perform throughout the grounds and at the free stage on Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m., Friday at 3, 5 and 7 p.m., and Saturday at 2, 5 and 7 p.m.
The full schedule of events includes:
FRIDAY, AUG. 12
• Noon to 7 p.m. — Receiving Main Exhibit Building Entries (non-livestock). Departments 10 through 22 will be received for exhibit.
SATURDAY, AUG. 13
• 9 a.m. — Judging Main Exhibit Building Entries. Judging departments 10 through 22. Main Exhibit Building open to superintendents, judges and authorized fair personnel.
• 10 a.m. — Antique Tractor Pull & Factory Field Stock.
SUNDAY, AUG. 14
• 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Receiving All Livestock Entries. All species will be weighed when unloaded, except steers.
• 1 p.m. — Horse and Pony Pulling Contest, Grandstand.
• 2 p.m. — All 4-H/FFA animals, open class livestock, dairy and horses must be on grounds.
• 2 p.m. (approximately) — Steer weigh-in, following all other weigh-ins.
• 7 p.m. — Vespers — Dan Schall Ministries.
• 8 p.m. — Crowning of the 2022 Dayton Fair Queen.
MONDAY, AUG. 15
• Anytime — Get sketching materials at office, return by 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
• 8 a.m. — Judging of Light Horses and Pony Halter, Showmanship, Horse Arena.
• 9 a.m. — Ultrasound Sheep, Goats, Steers and Swine.
• 1 p.m. — Fair Officially Opens.
• 3 p.m. — Equestrian Show, Horse Arena.
• 5 p.m. — Judging Light Horse Game Show, Horse Arena.
• 5 p.m. — Judging On Foot Carcass, Livestock and Swine arenas.
• 6 p.m. — Amusement Rides Open.
• 7 p.m. — CROWDER Christian Concert, Grandstand.
TUESDAY, AUG. 16
BOGO — all day, $10 gets two people in for rides and grandstand.
• Anytime — Get sketching materials at office, return by 6 p.m. Wednesday.
• 9 a.m. — Judging Dairy Cattle 4H/FFA and Open Show, Dairy Arena.
• 11 a.m. — Judging Dairy Goats followed by Breeding Meat Goats, Dairy Arena. Judging Draft Horse and Halflinger Halter, Horse Arena.
• 12:30 p.m. — Open Draft Horse and Halfinger Riding following Halter. Mini Fun Show (immediately following Draft Horse Halter).
• 4 p.m. — Judging Swine Showmanship with Market Swine 4-H/FFA and Open Show to follow, Livestock Show Complex.
• 5 p.m. — Amusement Rides Open.
• 5:30 p.m. — Judging Draft Horse and Halflinger Cart, Horse Arena.
• 7 p.m. — Kids Motorcycle and ATV Fun Show, Grandstand.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17
• Anytime — Get sketching materials at office; return by 6 p.m.
• 10 a.m. — Judging Market Sheep Showmanship, followed by Judging Market Sheep and Breeding Sheep, Livestock Show Complex. Judging Draft and Haflinger Youth classes except hitch classes, Horse Arena.
• Noon — Judging Goat Showmanship 4-H/FFA and Open Show with Market Goat Classes to follow, Livestock Show Complex. Harness Racing, grandstand.
• 1 p.m. — Open Draft and Halflinger Obstacle classes, Horse Arena.
• 4 p.m. — Judging Beef Showmanship, 4-H/FFA with 4-H/FFA and Open Market Steer and Beef Breeding classes to follow, Livestock Show Complex.
• 4:30 p.m. — Community Pet Show, Free Stage.
• 5 p.m. — Amusement Rides Open. Judging Draft Horse and Halfinger Multiple Hitches, Horse Arena. Mini Horse Fun Show, Horse Arena.
• 6:30 p.m. — Judging Shepherd’s Lead Line Contest, Free Stage.
• 7 p.m. — Power Pulling Productions Presents Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League featuring Limited Pro/Super Farm Tractors, Super Stock 4x4 Trucks, Pro Stock 4x4 Trucks and 8000-pound Open Street Diesel 4x4 Trucks, Grandstand. Dayton Fair Open Classes, Grandstand.
THURSDAY, AUG. 18
Military/Veterans Appreciation Day and Golden Agers Day/Grange Day.
• 9 a.m. — Judging Light Horses, Performance Classes, Horse Arena. Judging Dairy Cattle, 4-H/FFA & Open Show, Dairy Arena.
• Noon — Harness Racing, Grandstand.
• 5 p.m. — Amusement Rides Open.
• 6:30 p.m. — Junior Livestock Auction, Livestock Show Complex.
• 7 p.m. — Off-Road Vehicle Drag Racing, Grandstand. Sponsored by KOI Drag Racing of Owenton, KY. See fair book for contact information and details.
FRIDAY, AUG. 19
• 9 a.m. — Judging Light Horse Youth Show, Horse Arena.
• 10 a.m. — Premier Showman Contest, Livestock Show Complex.
• Noon — Amusement Rides Open.
• 1 to 3 p.m. — 4-H and Vocational AG Contest, Livestock Show Complex.
• 2 p.m. — Animal Dress Up Contest, Dairy Arena.
• 5 p.m. — Horse Costume Class, Horse Arena.
• 7:00 p.m. — Demolition Derby, Grandstand.
SATURDAY, AUG. 20
• 9 a.m. — Equine Fun Show, Horse Arena. AG Olympics (formerly Family Day Events), Livestock Show Complex.
• Noon — Amusement Rides Open.
• 2 p.m. — Woodcarving Auction and Glass Blowers Auction.
• 4 p.m. — Hog Calling Contest, Free Stage.
• 7 p.m. — Mud Bog, Grandstand, followed by Fireworks by Starfire.
• Midnight Release of Livestock, Dairy and Horse Exhibits.
SUNDAY, AUG. 21
• 8 a.m. to Noon — Release 4-H/FFA Livestock and Main Exhibit Building Entries.
For more information, visit www.daytonfair.org.