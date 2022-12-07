WAYNE TWP. – A 59-year-old Dayton woman was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol following a one-vehicle crash in Wayne Township.
According to police, Deborah K. Black crashed her 2010 Nissan Sentra at 5:11 p.m. on Oct. 29 along Kittanning Avenue, just south of SR 1018.
After state police arrived on scene, Black was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending lab results.
Black was wearing a seatbelt, but reportedly suffered suspected minor injuries in the crash. She was transported by Citizens’ Ambulance Service to ACMH for treatment.