SMETHPORT — The DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals baseball team got to 11-4 on the season Monday with a 16-2 win in five innings over Smethport.
Aiden Snowberger had a home run for the Cardinals and three RBIs while Brayden Fox was 2-for-4 and added three RBIs himself.
The Cardinals outhit the Hubbers 13-3 on the day as they were winning 6-1 before scoring 10 runs in the top of the fifth.
Carter Hickman got the win on the mound, throwing four innings and allowing just two hits and one run while striking out seven.
The Cardinals host Brockway today at 4 p.m. at Stern Family Field.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 16,
SMETHPORT 2, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DCC 240 0(10) — 16
Smethport 000 11 — 2
DuBois Central Catholic—16
Aiden Snowberger lf 4223, Carter Hickman p-2b 1010, Brayden Fox rf 4223, Ben Gritzer c 2112, Cole Sansom 1b 3211, Kaden Brezenski ss 2001, Nick Colbey ss-dh 1210, Blake Pisarcik 2b 2421, Brandin Anderson dh-p 2000, Cartar Kosko 3b 1100, Andrew Green 3b 2010, Matt Pyne cf 2110, Dylan Hannah cf 1012, Trenton Miller ph 1100. Totals: 28-16-13-13.
Smethport—2
Alex Ognen ss-p-1b-2b 1100, Brandon Higley cf 2110, Travis Cooney c 3020, Noah Lent p-ss 1002, Alex Cole rf 3000, Brenton McDowell 2b-p 1000, Cole Szuba 3b 2000, John Adamoski 1b-p-1b 2000, Preston Alfieri lf 1000, Logan Hurlburt ph 1000. Totals: 17-2-3-2.
Errors: DCC 1, Smethport 2. LOB: DCC 21, Smethport 6. 2B: Gritzer, Fox; Cooney. HR: Snowberger. SF: Gritzer, Hanna. HBP: Hickman 2, Sansom, Colbey. SB: Snowberger 2, Brezenski, Fox; Lent.
Pitching
DuBois Central Catholic: Carter Hickman-4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO; Brandin Anderson-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
Smethport: Noah Lent-1/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Alex Ognen-1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; John Adamoski-2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Brenton McDowell-1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hickman. Losing pitcher: Lent.
In other action,
A-C VALLEY 2,
BROCKWAY 1,
FOXBURG — The Brockway Rovers baseball team had a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning against the Allegheny-Clarion Valley Falcons Monday afternoon, but the Falcons put two on the board when they needed it the most to walk away with a 2-1 victory.
Ezra Swanson had two of the three hits for Brockway (3-12) as Matthew Brubaker had the other and the team’s lone RBI.
Dylan Bash pitched six and 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits, two runs — both earned — while allowing no walks and striking out 11, although picking up the loss.
Brockway is back in action today as they travel to DuBois Central Catholic at 4 p.m. at Stern Family Field.
A-C VALLEY 2,
BROCKWAY 1,
Score by Innings
Brockway 001 000 0 — 1
A-C Valley 000 000 2 — 2
Brockway—1
Ezra Swanson rf 2120, Marcus Bennett cf 3000, Matthew Brubaker ss 3011, Dylan Bash p-1b 3000, Dan Shugarts 3b 2000, Andrew Brubaker c 3000, Chad Young 1b-p 2000, Raiden Craft 1b 0000, Logan Faith dh-2b 1000, Jeremy Swanson lf 3000. Totals: 22-1-3-1.
A-C Valley—2
Ryan Cooper ss-p 4020, Lane Bauer 2b-ss 4001, Trey Fleming 3b 3001, Gary Amsler 1b-2b 3000, Max Lowrey dh 3020, Bailey Crissman p-1b 3000, Sebastian Link rf-lf 3110, Tony Salizoni lf 2010, Zach Cooper rf 1000, Zeke Causey cf 3120. Totals: 29-2-8-2.
Errors: Brockway 1, A-C Valley 0. LOB: Brockway 5, A-C Valley 6. 2B: Salizoni. SF: Fleming. SB: Faith; Causey. HBP: Young, Shugarts.
Pitching
Brockway: Dylan Bash-6 1/3 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 11 SO; Chad Young-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
A-C Valley: Bailey Crissman-6 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Ryan Cooper-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: R. Cooper. Losing pitcher: Bash.