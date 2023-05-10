BROCKWAY — The DuBois Central Catholic baseball team picked up a 9-1 over the Brockway Rovers on Tuesday.
Brayden Fox threw a complete game three-hitter, allowing the lone run and three walks while striking out nine. At the plate, Fox was 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs.
Cartar Kosko was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI while Kaden Brezenski was 1-for-2 with a run scored and three RBIs.
Chad Young picked up two of the three Brockway hits with Matthew Brubaker picking up the other one.
Central Catholic (12-4) plays Clarion on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Stern Field while Brockway (3-10) hosts Redbank Valley on Friday.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 9,
BROCKWAY 1
Score by Innings
DCC 230 012 1 — 9
B’way 010 000 0 — 1
DuBois Central Catholic—9
Aiden Snowberger 5221, Carter Hickman 2210, Brayden Fox 4123, Kaden Brezenski 2113, Blake Pisarcik 4010, Cartar Kosko 3231, Carter Himes 2000, Andrew Green 2100, Trenton Miller 4020, Matt Pyne 4000. Totals: 32-9-12-8.
Brockway—1
Dylan Bash 2000, Gage Park 3000, Andrew Brubaker 3000, Ezra Swanson 2100, Matthew Brubaker 3010, Chad Young 3020, Eric Lindemuth 2000, Austin Tami 2000, Logan Faith 1000, Jeremy Swanson 2000. Totals: 23-1-3-0.
Errors: DCC 0, B’way 1. LOB: DCC 6, B’way 4. 2B: Hickman. SF: Brezenski.
Pitching
DuBois Central Catholic: Brayden Fox-7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO.
Brockway: Ezra Swanson-5 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Dylan Bash-2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Fox. Losing pitcher: E. Swanson.