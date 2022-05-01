DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic and Elk County catholic baseball teams split a doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Stern Family Field.
The Crusaders won game one 3-2, while the Cardinals took the second game, 11-2.
In game one, David Anderson and Ben Reynolds each had a hit and an RBI for ECC, while Lance O’Neil scored two runs. Luke Ginther had a double.
Joe Tettis pitched four innings for the Crusaders, allowing just two runs on three hits and five walks while striking out seven.
Tommy Slay picked up the save after throwing a scoreless inning of relief.
Aiden Snowberger had both of DCC’s RBIs, while Kaden Brezinski had a double.
Brandin Anderson was hung with the loss, allowing two earned runs on five hits and four walks.
In game two, the Cardinals outhit the Crusaders 10-5, scoring ten of their 11 runs in the first inning.
Snowberger was 2-for-2, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Brayden Fox also had two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs, while Cole Sansom knocked in two runs and had a double.
Cartar Kosko finished the game with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Fox got the win after throwing three and 1/3 innings of relief. He allowed just one hit and struck out two Crusader batters.
Two of ECC’s runs came off the bat of Dominic Zambanini, who had a homer in the second inning.
Slay took the loss, giving up four earned runs on six hits and one walk.
DuBois Central Catholic (8-4) returns to action today, host Johnsonburg.
Elk County Catholic (5-6) hosts the Elk County Tournament beginning on Wednesday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 3,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 2
Score by Innings
DCC 010 100 0 — 2
ECC 101 010 x — 3
DCC—2
Aiden Snowberger lf-rf 3002, Carter Hickmanss 3000, Brayden Fox rf-1b 3000, Brandin Anderson p 2000, Cartar Kosko lf 1000, Cole Sansom 1b-p 4010, Kaden Brezenski 3b 4120, Ben Gritzer c 2010, Dylan Hanna dh 2000, Nick Colbey 2b 2000, Matt Pyne cf 2100, Andrew Green cr 0000, Blake Pisarcik cr 0000. Totals: 28-2-5-2.
ECC—3
Luke Ginther cf 3110, Lance O’Neil rf 2210, Tommy Slay ss-p 0000, David Anderson 2b 3011, Ben Reynolds lf 3011, Dominic Zambanini 1b 3000, Colby Nussbaum 3b 3010, Joe Tettis p-dh 3000, Isaac Dellaquila c 3000. 23-3-5-2.
Errors: DCC 1, ECC. LOB: DCC 12, ECC 6. DP: DCC 1, ECC 0. 2B: Brezenski; Ginther. 3B: Pyne. SB: Hickman, Fox; Ginther.
Pitching
DCC: Brandin Anderson-5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO; Cole Sansom-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
ECC: Joe Tettis-4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 7 SO; Ben Paul-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO; Tommy Slay-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tettis. Losing pitcher: Anderson. Save: Slay.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 11,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 2
Score by Innings
ECC 020 000 0 — 2
DCC (10)00 100 x — 11
ECC—3
Luke Ginther cf 3010, Lance O’Neil rf 3000, Tommy Slay ss-p 30100, David Anderson 2b 3010, Ben Reynolds lf 2100, Dominic Zambanini 1b 2112, Isaac Dellaquila 3010, Lane Dellaquila 0000, Joey Geci 2000, Wil Wortman 3000. Totals: 24-2-5-2.
DCC—11
Aiden Snowberger lf-rf 3222, Carter Hickman ss 3111, Brayden Fox rf-1b 4222, Ben Gritzer c 2100, Cole Sansom 1112, Brandin Anderson 2010, Kaden Brezenski 2101, Nick Colbey 0000, Cartar Kosko 3022, Trenton Miller 0000, Andrew Green 3000, Blake Pisarcik 0100, Matt Pyne 4210. Totals: 29-11-10-10.
Errors: ECC 4, DCC 0. LOB: ECC 4, DCC 10. DP: ECC 1, DCC 1. 2B: Sansom, Anderson, Kosko. HR: Zambanini. SF: Snowberger, Hickman, Fox. SB: Zambanini; Pyne 3.
Pitching
ECC: Tommy Slay-1 1/3 IP, 6 H, 10 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Lance O’Neil-4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB. 1 SO, 1 HB.
DCC: Cartar Kosko-3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Brayden Fox-3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Fox. Losing pitcher: Slay.