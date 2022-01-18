20220119-ce-sp Risser
DuBois Central Catholic’s Kayley Risser, shown in action last week, scored with six seconds left in overtime Tuesday night to give the Lady Cardinals a 43-41 victory in overtime at Ridgway. Risser posted a double-double in the win with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

 File photo by Chris Wechtenhiser

RIDGWAY — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals bested the Ridgway Lady Elkers 43-41 in overtime Tuesday night.

The duo of Kayley Risser and Lexi Berta led DCC with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Up 35-33, Ridgway’s Gabby Amacher scored with less than two seconds left to send it to overtime.

In overtime, Risser helped get DCC a 37-35 lead but Amacher later answered to tie things up again.

Risser got the lead back for the Cardinals before Julie Peterson knocked down two free throws to make it 39-39.

The Lady Elkers then took a 41-39 lead as Peterson scored on an inbounds play. Risser then tied it up 41-41 connecting on both free throws with 49 seconds remaining in overtime.

After the Lady Cardinals took a timeout with 20.3 remaining, Risser made the go-ahead bucket as Jessy Frank missed a three and Risser got the offensive rebound and the putback to make it 43-41 with six seconds remaining.

Ridgway inbounded over half court and called a timeout with 2.5 left. The Lady Elkers’ last ditch effort resulted in a missed shot by Thomas near the left block, sealing the 43-41 win for DCC.

Peterson led the Elkers with a game-high 21 points. Payton Delhunty had eight and Amacher had seven.

DuBois Central Catholic is back in action Thursday as they travel to Johnsonburg for a 7 p.m. tip, as there will be no junior varsity game.

Ridgway is also back in action Thursday night. The Lady Elkers will host Elk County Catholic with a varsity tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 43,

RIDGWAY 41 (OT)

Score by Quarters

DCC 11 8 5 11 8 — 43

Ridgway 8 9 11 7 6 — 41

DuBois Central Catholic—43

Jessy Frank 3 0-0 7, Kayley Risser 5 5-6 15, Faith Jacob 2 1-2 5, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Lexi Berta 6 0-0 14, Marina Hanes 0 0-0 0, Emma Elensky 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 6-7 43.

Ridgway—41

Gabby Amacher 3 1-2 7, Jenna Kasmierski 1 0-0 2, Carly Thomas 1 1-4 3, Julie Peterson 8 4-7 21, Payton Delhunty 3 1-2 8, Kristen Ellenberger 0 0-0 0, K. Amacher. Totals: 16 7-15 41.

Three-pointers: 3 (Frank, Berta 2), Ridgway 2 (Peterson, Delhunty).

