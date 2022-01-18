RIDGWAY — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals bested the Ridgway Lady Elkers 43-41 in overtime Tuesday night.
The duo of Kayley Risser and Lexi Berta led DCC with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Up 35-33, Ridgway’s Gabby Amacher scored with less than two seconds left to send it to overtime.
In overtime, Risser helped get DCC a 37-35 lead but Amacher later answered to tie things up again.
Risser got the lead back for the Cardinals before Julie Peterson knocked down two free throws to make it 39-39.
The Lady Elkers then took a 41-39 lead as Peterson scored on an inbounds play. Risser then tied it up 41-41 connecting on both free throws with 49 seconds remaining in overtime.
After the Lady Cardinals took a timeout with 20.3 remaining, Risser made the go-ahead bucket as Jessy Frank missed a three and Risser got the offensive rebound and the putback to make it 43-41 with six seconds remaining.
Ridgway inbounded over half court and called a timeout with 2.5 left. The Lady Elkers’ last ditch effort resulted in a missed shot by Thomas near the left block, sealing the 43-41 win for DCC.
Peterson led the Elkers with a game-high 21 points. Payton Delhunty had eight and Amacher had seven.
DuBois Central Catholic is back in action Thursday as they travel to Johnsonburg for a 7 p.m. tip, as there will be no junior varsity game.
Ridgway is also back in action Thursday night. The Lady Elkers will host Elk County Catholic with a varsity tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 43,
RIDGWAY 41 (OT)
Score by Quarters
DCC 11 8 5 11 8 — 43
Ridgway 8 9 11 7 6 — 41
DuBois Central Catholic—43
Jessy Frank 3 0-0 7, Kayley Risser 5 5-6 15, Faith Jacob 2 1-2 5, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Lexi Berta 6 0-0 14, Marina Hanes 0 0-0 0, Emma Elensky 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 6-7 43.
Ridgway—41
Gabby Amacher 3 1-2 7, Jenna Kasmierski 1 0-0 2, Carly Thomas 1 1-4 3, Julie Peterson 8 4-7 21, Payton Delhunty 3 1-2 8, Kristen Ellenberger 0 0-0 0, K. Amacher. Totals: 16 7-15 41.
Three-pointers: 3 (Frank, Berta 2), Ridgway 2 (Peterson, Delhunty).