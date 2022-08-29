BROOKVILLE — That season-opening set loss? DuBois Central Catholic head coach Liz Snell will take the blame for that one.
Snell’s Lady Cardinals did lose the first set, 27-25, in Monday’s opener in a sweltering gymnasium at Brookville Area High School, but took the next three to start the season on the right foot, 25-8, 25-14, 25-20.
“I messed up the rotation, so that was my fault,” Snell said, shaking her head. “They were a little flustered. I had a defensive player playing the middle, so that was a little bit confusing for us starting out and it was nerves after that. They pulled it together in the second and third sets and I felt we played well together as a team.”
Her rotation nearly overcame their coach’s mistake by fighting off three set points before actually taking a 25-24 set point lead. But the Lady Raiders answered back and got the opening set on a Julie Monnoyer kill.
But from there, the active Central front line of Kayley Risser, Lydia Morgan, Jessy Frank and Emma Elensky set the tone right out of the gate, especially in the lopsided second set win.
Risser finished with eight kills and two aces, Morgan had seven kills and three aces, Frank added three aces and a kill and Elensky turned in four kills and six aces.
“It’s almost a whole new team this year,” Snell said. “Last year, we had so many girls where we couldn’t get them in to where we needed. We had two outsides who graduated, but this year, we’ve replaced them with two girls and you wouldn’t have known that tonight.
“Emma’s serves tonight were great for us. I’m very proud of the girls.”
The Lady Raiders rebounded a little from the lopsided second and third sets and led the fourth set 15-12 and were within 21-20, but a Marina Hanes kill, Risser ace and match-point kill from Elensky ended the night.
Brookville got five kills and three aces from Eden Wonderling, and five kills apiece as well from Brooke Stephens and Julie Monnoyer.
“We tried working with some different substitutions to get some ore players in, get a feel for the team,” first-year Lady Raiders head coach Elice Morelock said. “This is kind of a building year, so we’re still trying to work out some of the kinks and bugs right now.
Brookville won the junior varsity matchup in three sets.
The Lady Raiders visit Brockway tonight. DCC heads to Kane Thursday.