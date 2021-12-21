ERIE — The DuBois Christian School girls basketball tema ran its record to 6-0 on the season with a lopsided 42-22 victory at Bethel Christian in Erie on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles had another strong defensive effort, holding Bethel to single-digit scoring in all four quarters, includiing just seven points in the first half. DuBois Christian took a 15-7 lead into the break, then saw its offense come to life in the second half.
DuBois Christian scored 13 points in the third and 14 in the fourth to win going away by 20 points.
Rorrie Maynard led the Lady Eagles with a game-high 16 points, including nine points in the third quarter. Grace Deitch added eight points, while Lily Shenkle had six.
The Lady Eagles are now off until Jan. 4 when they host Calvary-Clymer.
DUBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 42,
BETHEL CHRISTIAN 22
Score by Quarters
DCS 9 6 13 14 —:42
Bethel 5 3 9 6 - 22
DuBois Christian—42
Emily Deitch 2 0-0 4, Rorrie Maynard 6 3-4 16, Fiona Riss 0 2-2 2, Grace Deitch 3 2-2 8, Lily Shenkle 3 0-0 6, Hannah McCabe 1 0-0 2, Regan George 0 0-0 0, Dessie Preston 1 0-0 2, Sarah Joy Preston 1 0-0 2, Ella Shenkle 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 7-8 42.
Bethel Christian—22
Watson 2 0-0 6, Rose 3 1-3 7, K. Siegler 3 0-0 6, G. Siegler 0 1-2 1, Loris 0 2-3 2, Guribbins 0 0-0 0, Hinds 0 0-0 0, Kropf 0 0-0 0, Fancher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 4-8 22.
Three-pointers: DCS 1 (Maynard), Bethel 2 (Watson 2).