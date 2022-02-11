CLYMER — Sparked by a big first quarter by Grace Deitch, the DuBois Christian School girls wasted little time jumping on host Calvary-Clymer Thursday night and cruised to a 41-22 non-league victory to improve to 13-3 on the season.
Deitch scored 11 of her game-high 18 points in the opening eight minutes as the visiting Lady Eagles raced out to a 15-6 lead after one quarter. Clymer righted the ship a bit in the second and won the quarter 7-6 to make it a 21-13 game at the break.
However, DuBois Christian pushed its advantage out to double digits with a strong third quarter (11-5) and took a 32-18 lead to the fourth. The Lady Eagles continued their strong defensive effort in the final eight minutes as they eventually won by 19 points.
Deitch scored all 18 of her points in the first three quarters, as DuBois Christian emptied the bench in the fourth. Starters Rorrie Maynard and Lily Shenkle finished with seven and six points, respectively, while Dessie Preston and Ella Shenkle added four points off the bench.
DuBois Christian entered Friday tied for third place in in the Western Division of the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association with a 5-3 record, good for 15 points in the way the league does its standings.
The Lady Eagles close out their season with a pair of key division games. They played at second-place Great Commission (6-2) Friday night and host first-place Johnstown Christian School (7-0) on Tuesday in their regular season finale.
DuBois Christian beat Great Commission at home, 30-21, early in the season and lost a close 35-30 contest at Johnstown Christian on Jan. 24.
DuBois Christian is tied for third with Calvary Christian Academy, a team it split games with this season, with the 15 points. Calvary Christian’s league schedule is over and has a 5-5 West Division record.
DUBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 41,
CALVARY-CLYMER 22
Score by Quarter
DCS 15 6 11 7 — 41
Clymer 4 7 5 4 — 22
DuBois Christian School—41
Emily Deitch 1 0-0 2, Rorrie Maynard 2 2-2 7, Fiona Riss 0 0-0 0, Grace Deitch 8 1-2 18, Lily Shenkle 3 0-0 6, Hannah McCabe 0 0-0 0, Regan George 0 0-0 0, Dessie Preston 2 0-0 4, Sarah Joy Preston 0 0-0 0, Ella Shenkle 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 3-4 41.
Calvary-Clymer—22
Breckem Overdordd 2 0-0 4, Katelyn Shank 2 0-0 5, Alyse Smith 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Ingmire 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Mortimer 1 1-2 3, Maggie Murry 2 0-0 4, Dahyn Overdorff 1 0-0 2, Madisyn Mortimer 1 0-0 2, Laina Shank 1 0-2 2. Totals: 10 1-4 22.
Three-pointers: DCS 2 (Maynard, G. Deitch), Clymer 1 (K. Shank)