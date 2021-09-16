Deborah A. McCanna, 68, of East Brady, died suddenly on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at her home.
Born at home in East Brady on October 18, 1952, she was the daughter of Alfred P. and Anna M. (Bowser) McCanna.
She was a 1970 graduate of East Brady High School. She earned her master’s degree in Biology from Clarion University before beginning a career at the Social Security Administration. She served as a Claim’s Representative until her retirement.
Debbie played an essential role in the daily inner workings of the First Presbyterian Church in East Brady as their church secretary. She organized mission trips, served at the Clerk of Session, helped with Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, organized the annual Christmas Drive and served as Moderator for the Presby Women both at a local and regional level.
Civic and community minded, Debbie seemed to find a leadership role in all her involvements. She was a founding and essential member of the Brady's Bend Historical Society where she has served as President several terms. She was a member of the Hoffman Medical Center Board of Directors (now Primary Health Network), participated in Wreaths Across America, was an annual kettle bell ringer for the Salvation Army and was a member of the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society where she enjoyed participating in the annual Christmas Bird Count. As an avid gardener, Debbie also provided a natural habitat sanctuary at her home.
Though never having children of her own, her passion for youth and education was demonstrated through her grant writing abilities and involvement with Karns City Communities that Care. She deeply cared for the children of her friends.
Ms. McCanna was a talented seamstress who provided masks to anyone in need. She enjoyed quilting and spearheaded local quilt shows for the Brady's Bend Historical Society.
Friends could always be comforted by her seasonal meals, parties and her cake baking talents.
She was fiercely competitive on the trivia team “Are You Sure?” and enjoyed traveling with friends.
Debbie also enjoyed antique auctions, trips to Widnoon Soft Serve for the flavor of the week (as long as it wasn’t Peanut Butter), shopping for perfectly coordinated outfits, supporting local theater, coordinating class reunions, card playing and loving her cats.
“Well done, my good and faithful servant,” Matthew 25:21.
Survivors include one sister, Janice and husband, Michael Hamburg, of East Brady; one niece, Gretchen Hamburg (Jimmy Simpson) of Hilliards; one great-nephew, Austin Simpson; one great-niece, Arika Simpson; a large extended family and many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 17, at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. in East Brady.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church in East Brady. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ray Eichler officiating.
Burial in Brady's Bend Cemetery will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Debbie’s name to the Brady's Bend Historical Society, P.O. Box 451, East Brady, PA 16028 or the First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 365, East Brady, PA 16028.
